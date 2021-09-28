September 29, 2021
Not Even Patriotism Can Get In The Way Of ‘F*ck You Pay Me’

Not Even Patriotism Can Get In The Way Of ‘F*ck You Pay Me’

The U.S. Army proves powerless against Lynn Tilton’s executive wiles.
Author:
Publish date:
The U.S. Army proves powerless against Lynn Tilton’s executive wiles.

As we here at Dealbreaker have long discussed, for better and worse, Lynn Tilton is immune to shame. This has taken many forms, from what might now be generously categorized as workplace harassment to literally leaving ambulance users and drivers in the lurch. Still, you might fairly ask, can the Patriarch Partners matriarch truly have no shame? Surely this is at best an exaggeration, at worst some despicable form of blogging clickbait. I mean, surely she hasn’t, say, run a company that literally ripped off the U.S. Army, right? Right?

A jury in the U.S. District Court in Huntsville, Ala., determined Friday that MD Helicopters Inc. broke federal rules for government contractors through its relationship with Col. Norbert Vergez, an Army procurement officer involved in awarding contracts to the company in 2011 and 2012. After retiring from the Army, Col. Vergez went to work in 2013 for Ms. Tilton’s management firm Patriarch Partners LLC and later for MD Helicopters directly, court records show.

In 2015, Col. Vergez pleaded guilty to a criminal conflict of interest stemming from his connection to MD Helicopters and to making other, unrelated false statements….

“The jury took less than an hour and a half to send a clear message to the defendant and Lynn Tilton that fraud doesn’t pay,” [whistleblower lawyer Andrew] Wirmani said.

Ms. Tilton was dismissed as a defendant in the case in early September. She had stepped down as CEO of MD Helicopters in March 2020.

Lynn Tilton-Backed Army Contractor Hit With $36 Million Verdict in Fraud Case [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Getty Images
Private Equity

Lynn Tilton Was Dead Serious About ‘F*ck-You-Pay-Me’

The latest monument to her hubris comes (of course) in lawsuit form.

Getty Images
Private Equity

Judge Sees Lynn Tilton’s Finger-, Studded Leather Jumpsuit-Prints All Over Defunct Ambulance Company

Now, he’d like to see her name in the signature line of some four-year-old paychecks.

lynntiltonbestof
News

Lynn Tilton's Employees Loved Their Boss So Much They Made Up A Special Code For Her

MD Helicopters employees evidently had a name for Tilton, and it wasn't “Diva of Distressed.”

Getty Images
News

Actually, Lynn Tilton Can Mess With The Zohar(s)

There is no meaningful alternative to the dominatrix of debt, legally speaking.

News

Think You Can Anticipate "The Needs And Desires" Of Lynn Tilton?

Unhappy in your current position and desperate to make a move? Completely content but looking for opportunities for professional growth? Today's your lucky day. Patriarch Partners founder and CEO Lynn Tilton, she of Christmas card, jello shots, whipped cream off her breasts, and "I won't come in your mouth" fame is looking for a personal assistant. Job Description: Want to learn the private equity business from one of the most successful female business owners in the country? If so, Patriarch Partners may be just the ticket. Yale and Columbia Business School Graduate, Lynn Tilton owns the largest woman-owned business in the country and is seeking an Executive Assistant to work by her side as she endeavors to save American jobs by rescuing and turning around iconic American companies. Her current portfolio consists of 75 companies representing more than $8 billion of revenues including MD Helicopters, Rand McNally, Dura Automotive, Spiegel Catalogs and Stila Cosmetics. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the following: • Manage Ms. Tilton’s business and personal life in the manner of a Congressional/Senatorial Chief of Staff • Liaise with the portfolio company executives • Manage Ms. Tilton’s travel and be available to travel at a moment’s notice • Provide briefs on all meetings and handle follow-up from high level meetings • Work closely with finance, credit, human resources and communications departments to make certain Ms. Tilton is knowledgeable at all times about the state of business at the holding company level • Meet and greet all clients, guests and visitors in a warm & friendly manner • Travel with Ms. Tilton and top executives making certain all meetings and activities run smoothly, efficiently and effectively • Have working knowledge of all companies in Patriarch’s portfolio • Be able to manage real estate properties owned by Ms. Tilton • Provide back-up support to the Executive Assistant when necessary; run personal errands, personal shopping, and coordinate/interact with household staff and vendors • Manage daily health and well being of Ms. Tilton • Maintain discretion with confidential information and documents at all times Qualifications: • Bachelors Degree from top 10 college • Have a hands on, no job too big, no job too small sensibility • Intelligent, warm and friendly personality with a positive attitude and etiquette • Excellent written, oral, and interpersonal skills • High energy personality and healthy lifestyle belief system • Extremely organized and proactive with impeccable attention to detail • Professional appearance, polished and thick skinned • Ability to stay calm under pressure • Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic and collaborative environment, flexible and adaptable to change • Strong work ethic, self-directed with ability to multi-task and communicate effectively with individuals at all levels of the organization • Forward thinking always anticipating the needs and desires of Ms. Tilton • A sense of humor • Consummate computer skills: Outlook, Word, Excel, etc. • A "do whatever it takes" mentality Related: This Is A Story About Lynn Tilton’s Employees Doing Jello Shots Off Her Rack Lynn Tilton Accused Of Physically, Verbally Assaulting Employees, ‘Barely Restraining’ Her Breasts Lynn Tilton: “There are three universal lies: Margins are weak, but we’ll make it up in volume; the check’s in the mail; and I won’t come in your mouth.”

Getty Images
News

Lynn Tilton's Lawyer Seemingly Alludes To Her X-Rated XMas Cards In Fraud Trial Opening Remarks

"She is...all woman."

News

Lynn Tilton Loses Latest SEC Battle, Is "Reviewing Options" Re: Winning War

Whatever doesn't kill a Lynn Tilton makes her stronger.

lynntiltonbestof
News

Lynn Tilton Gets Off

The SEC fails to get the fuzzy cuffs on Wall Street's Joan of Arc.