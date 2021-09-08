Payments For Payments

The latest deal trend is exchanging money for companies that exchange money.

People (well, companies) are buying a lot of things these days. Specifically, they are buying other companies that actual people use to buy other things.

JPMorgan said Wednesday it plans to buy a majority stake of close to 75% in Volkswagen’s payments business…. Over time, the two companies plan to develop Volkswagen’s platform to cover markets outside the automotive sector, JPMorgan said.

European technology giant Prosus NV said it struck a $4.7 billion deal—its largest-ever acquisition—to buy Indian payments platform BillDesk, the latest investor bet that more and more consumers will conduct transactions online.

PayPal Holdings Inc. agreed to buy Japanese “buy now, pay later” startup Paidy Inc. for about $2.7 billion, in a move that will boost its business in the world’s third-largest e-commerce market.

