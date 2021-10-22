October 27, 2021
Unnecessary Bonus Watch ’21: David Solomon
Publish date:

Unnecessary Bonus Watch ’21: David Solomon

He doesn’t need the extra $50 million to stick around, but the board’s giving it to him anyway.
Author:

David Solomon didn’t knife Marty Goldman to become the second-shortest-serving head of Goldman Sachs in history. He’s not done remaking the firm in his own, rather boring and pedestrian, image, and still has a ways to go before not being remembered as the 1MDB CEO. The man’s only 59 years young and, as anyone who’s survived seeing one of his sick D.J. sets will attest, full of life. And as his immediate predecessor could tell him, he’s got nowhere else to go anyway.

Still, totally unnecessary executive retention bonuses seem to be all the rage these days.

The bank’s board of directors granted Mr. Solomon more than 73,000 restricted stock units, according to a regulatory filing Friday. [President John] Waldron received nearly 49,000 restricted stock units. The executives are required to hit certain performance targets and stay with the bank for the next five years to receive the bonuses…. If the bank were to hit the top targets, Mr. Solomon’s bonus would be worth more than $50 million and Mr. Waldron’s would be worth more than $35 million….

The bonuses aren’t part of their regular annual compensation. The bank said in a filing that it wants to “ensure leadership continuity over the next 5+ years”—roughly the time frame that Mr. Solomon is expected to stay. It also cited “the rapidly increasing war for talent in the current environment.”

Yea, I mean, if the board didn’t start making up for all of those pay cuts imposed on Solomon all of, uh, last year, he might just leave to run Truist or the Dallas Fed or Nikola or WeWork or something, we guess.

Goldman Sachs Awards One-Time Bonuses to Executives David Solomon, John Waldron [WSJ]

Related

Brian Moynihan/Getty Images
Banks

Bonus Watch ’20: BriMoy Backtracks, Still Stiffing Rainmakers

And David Solomon & co. are still paying for the sins of others.

Goldman Sachs Balds 2
Banks

(Taking Back) Bonus(es) Watch: Current, Former Goldman Sachs CEOs

$5.1 billion in fines demands a $174 million decrease in the comfort of millionaires.

DJ D-SOL
Goldman Sachs

David Solomon’s Honeymoon Comes To Abrupt End

Could this ex-partner’s guilty plea not have come, say, a month and a day ago?

DJ D-SOL
Banks

David Solomon Like Every Normal Guy Who Spends His Weekends DJing In The Bahamas

He may even take AirTrain to JFK.

DJ D-SOL
Banks

David Solomon Delivers Economic Reopening Advice President Wouldn’t Hear Even If He Had Been On The Call

“Rebuilding confidence in safety and security” is sort of the opposite of the president’s modus operandi.

Goldman Sachs Dress Code
Banks

The Part Of Goldman Sachs David Solomon Is Getting Rid Of Posts Record Quarter

You won’t need to worry about profits doubling once Marcus is in charge.

DJ D-SOL
Banks

David Solomon Wants To Help You Buy That New Vacuum Cleaner

In fairness, Marcus Goldman got his start peddling household goods, so….

DJ D-SOL
Banks

No One Wants To Work With David Solomon

Trouble holding onto talent is another part of the new Goldman Sachs.