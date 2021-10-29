Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Firing Watch '22: Joe Biden Making Every Citigroup Employee Get Vaccinated
If you do it in the next month, you get $200. If you don’t do it within two months, you get canned.
SELF Magazine, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

In spite of all of the very many good reasons not to, the government of the United States still does a good bit of business with Citigroup. This is bad news for any of the Fraser family’s anti-vaxxers.

Citi's head of human resources Sara Wechter partially cited the Biden administration's vaccine order for federal contractors, noting the US government is a "large and important client" of the bank…. As a condition of employment, Citi employees will need to submit proof of vaccination by January 14, the Citi official said, adding that the bank will do everything it can to help staff get vaccinated to avoid being let go.

Citigroup to US staff: Get vaccinated, or you're fired [CNN]

