October 12, 2021
Just Call Him The Duke Of Impact

Office of the Governor-General

Nay, Prince of Impact. King!
Author:
Publish date:

Chief impact officer” of a coaching and mental-health company may be a title with “meatier” obligations than, say, Duke of Sussex or Earl of Dumbarton. But not so meaty or diverting that it will keep Prince Harry from adding further impactful styles to his growing realm—nay, empire—of impact.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are getting into the investment business. They are joining Ethic, a fintech asset manager in the fast-growing environmental, social and governance space, as “impact partners” and investors.

"My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’” Meghan said.

Yes, I’m sure that was a keen matter of concern on the part of a man who, until last year, lived almost entirely off the largesse of his father’s duchy by right of birth, and which came to said father by right of his.

Harry and Meghan Get into Finance [DealBook]

