Jamie Dimon Back To No Longer Publicly Hiding His Disdain For Cryptos

Over the years, it seems that Jamie Dimon’s opinion of cryptocurrencies has softened from “fraud worse than the tulip craze that will eventually explode” and “worth nothing,” fit only for “stupid” people; to “not interested” and “not my cup of tea,” although not in an unwilling to let his employees and clients play in that sandbox if they want sort of way. This, apparently, is wrong: His studied nonchalance aside, deep down he thinks it’s every bit as ridiculous a waste of time as he did five years ago.

"I personally think that Bitcoin is worthless," Dimon said while speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Institute of International Finance. "But I don't want to be a spokesman for that, I don't care. It makes no difference to me…." "I don't think you should smoke cigarettes either," the CEO continued before conceding, "Our clients are adults. They disagree. If they want to have access to buy or sell bitcoin – we can't custody it – but we can give them legitimate, as clean as possible access."

Au contraire, sayeth anti-Brexit Tory exile Baron Hammond of Runnymede.

Cryptocurrency trading firm Copper.co said on Monday former British finance minister Philip Hammond has joined it as a senior adviser to help with strategy as the London-based company expands its global footprint.

I mean, really, Jamie, whatever would make you say such a thing?

Floki Inu, a Dogecoin knockoff named after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is outperforming Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and other major cryptocurrencies….

Bitcoin is 'worthless': JPMorgan CEO Dimon [Fox Business]

Former UK finance minister Hammond joins crypto firm Copper.co as adviser [Reuters]

Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Outperforming Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And All Major Cryptos Today [Benzinga]

