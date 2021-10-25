October 26, 2021
Absolute Jewel Of A Bank Worth About As Much As A Rhinestone
Updated:
Original:

Absolute Jewel Of A Bank Worth About As Much As A Rhinestone

Like the Hope Diamond, a curse hangs round the glitter of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Author:

This much is clear about Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena: It is beautiful. Stunning, really. As pretty as it is venerable—being, as it is, the oldest continually operating bank in the world. Truly, it takes your breath away. Especially if you are thinking about buying it.

UniCredit and the government came to odds over how much new capital would have been needed to make the deal palatable to UniCredit. The Milan-based bank asked the Treasury to recapitalize Monte dei Paschi with around 7 billion euros, equivalent to $8.15 billion, for the deal to go through, while the Treasury was willing to pay only up to €5 billion, according to one person familiar with the talks…. Many Italian politicians complained that the terms requested by UniCredit would have resulted in a “fire sale” of the Siena-based bank, at an excessive cost to the Italian government.

Speaking of taking breaths away, without UniCredit taking on the non-cursed parts of MPS, which include the exquisite palazzo pictured about, the world’s most fetching financial services operation may once again be drawing its last inhalations, and any plans for next year’s big 550th birthday party are very much in doubt.

UniCredit has been the only suitor that seriously considered the purchase of the Tuscan bank so far…. After the bank teetered near failure for years, Rome stepped in to nationalize it, spending €5.4 billion, equivalent to more than $6 billion at the time, promising European regulators it would resell the bank by early 2022.

Talks Collapse Over Sale of Troubled Italian Bank Monte dei Paschi [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Getty Images
Banks

Everything That Hasn’t Gone Wrong For Adorable Italian Bank Still Could

Monte dei Paschi does not literally translate as "Mountain of Debt"... Yet.

By Vyacheslav Argenberg (http://www.flickr.com/photos/argenberg/312122277/) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Pretty Little Bank May Make Meatballs Of Italian Banking System

Hello, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

eurofire
Banks

Teutonic Angst Rises As Italian Banks Fall

Germany still wary of getting to involved with Italy after...you guys remember.

1024px-Jamie_Dimon,_CEO_of_JPMorgan_Chase
Banks

Blame Jamie Dimon For The Death Of The World's Oldest Bank? Sure, Why Not

Say arrivederci to Dimon's Monte dei Paschi plan.

By Vyacheslav Argenberg (http://www.flickr.com/photos/argenberg/312122277/) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

New Italian Government Puts Oldest Italian Bank Back On Life Support

The country’s new hybrid right wing-populist leadership thinks Monte dei Paschi has had it too easy.

italyeconomy
News

Italians Decide Maybe They Don’t Need Banks

It's kind of cool that Italy can be a sumptuous cultural paradise and economic wasteland all at once.

Getty Images
Banks

Latest Monte dei Paschi Plan: Amputate Bad Debt Without Anesthesia, Hope Bank Doesn’t Die Of Shock

Italian banking is not for the feint of heart.

Getty Images
Banks

Deutsche Bank, Nomura Convicted Of Bankicide Against Fellow Lender Monte Dei Paschi

‘Twas nearly death by derivative, sayeth the courts.