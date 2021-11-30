Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Vampire Squid Proving Downright Maternal
Publish date:

Vampire Squid Proving Downright Maternal

With paid bereavement leave and six-week sabbaticals, you can just call it Goldman Snowflake.
Author:

With paid bereavement leave and six-week sabbaticals, you can just call it Goldman Snowflake.

If some of Goldman Sachs’ older, grumpier partners feared throwing a few extra guaranteed shekels in the general direction of their youngest and most abused subordinates would make them weak, too expectant and entitled, too soft to do the hard-nosed work of investment banking well, they’re not going to like this at all.

“We’re focused on delivering energy optimization, resilience and mental-health programs that support our people in caring for themselves and their families,” Bentley de Beyer, Goldman Sachs global head of human capital management, said Monday in an emailed statement.

The additional perks include paid leave for miscarriages, more paid leave for the death of an immediate family member and a six-week unpaid sabbatical for long-term employees….

Seems God’s gift to banking is being held over a barrel as much as all of the lesser operations.

Wall Street is in revolt. Across the financial industry, at firms big and small, workers are slow-walking their return to the office…. Many younger employees prefer to work remotely…. Some large banks ordered their employees to begin returning to the office over the summer. Top bosses have been saying for months that their clients should be catered to in person, that banking is an apprenticeship business where juniors learn the ropes by observing their seniors, and that teamwork benefits all. Their orders have had mixed impact, leaving bosses flummoxed — and in some cases, vexed….

In February, the Goldman Sachs chief executive David M. Solomon called remote work an “aberration” for the company’s traders. The bank asked employees to come back in June. In an emailed statement, Mr. Solomon said Goldman was among the first banks to ask workers to come back, viewing it as essential for its apprenticeship culture. “What is clear through the process is that we are better together than apart,” he said. Still, Goldman’s office in downtown Manhattan is staffed at about 60 percent.

Goldman Sachs Adds New Employee Benefits to Fight Burnout [Bloomberg]
Wall Street Grudgingly Allows Remote Work as Bankers Dig In [NYT]

Related

Goldman Sachs Dress Code
Banks

The Part Of Goldman Sachs David Solomon Is Getting Rid Of Posts Record Quarter

You won’t need to worry about profits doubling once Marcus is in charge.

200west
Banks

Compensation Watch ’21: Goldman Sachs Junior Mistmakers

Alright you ungrateful little turds here’s your f**king snowflake raise.

Shouldn't even be looking at this logo.
Banks

Banker No Longer Allowed To Be A Banker Quits Job At Bank

Andrea Vella is super excited about the next stage of his career, which almost certainly will not involve travel to Malaysia.

[Public domain] via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Goldman To Offer Bank Accounts To Anyone Selling Anything Online

Who needs special when you can have scale?

Wells Fargo Bless this Mess
Banks

Wells, BofA Prove Stimulus Is Working By Not Looking Like Dogsh*t In Q1

If even they are inoculated, there’s hope for us all.

Shouldn't even be looking at this logo.
Banks

Ex-Goldman Analyst (Allegedly) Made His Own Bonus

Unfortunately for Brian Maguire, it was also his last.

200west
Banks

Goldman Not Relying On Divine Revelation To Determine Who’s An Anti-Vaxxer

It’s got one teensy, tiny, HIPAA-triggering request.

Goldman Sachs Balds 2
Banks

Newly-Woke Goldman Sachs Takes Next Logical Minimal Step Towards Diversity

If you board has as many penises as members, you can take your IPO elsewhere.