Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Publish date:

Step Aside, Squid Game, Because There’s Also Crypto In South Korea

Let’s say you’re in South Korea. How do you get rich? That’s right: you play a Squid Game!
Author:
crypto

Yes, I do believe I was understanding that foreign language documentary correctly. But maybe you’re not into deadly children’s games administered by an army of faceless sociopaths. In that case, there’s still the crypto industry, which features somewhat fewer faceless sociopaths.

South Korea has just minted its first two crypto billionaires. Dunamu is the operator of South Korea’s preeminent cryptocurrency exchange, and in the course of buying a 2.5 percent stake in it, entertainment company Hybe valued Dunamu at about $17 billion. That not only makes Dunamu among the most valuable startups in Korea, it also means founder and chairman Song Chi-hyung and executive vice president Kim Hyoung-nyon are the first two people from the cryptocurrency industry in South Korea to become billionaires.

Forbes estimates that Song, 42, owns about a quarter of Dunamu, while Kim, 45, owns around 13%. At Dunamu's new valuation, Song's stake in the almost 10-year-old startup is worth $3.8 billion; Kim’s is worth $2 billion. (Forbes applies a 10% discount to private company valuations.)

Not bad. And nobody even had to be pulled into a pit or shot in the face (I sincerely hope).

Based on recent history, Dunamu seems likely to continue its upward trajectory. Dunamu has reportedly risen in value by 2,100 percent in just a year, and its crypto exchange was one of the few to survive a recent round of intense scrutiny from South Korean regulators. Looks like the crypto industry is here for the long haul in at least some international markets.

NFT Craze, Cryptocurrency Boom Mint Korea’s First Two Billionaires From Crypto Industry [Forbes]

Related

(Getty Images)
Cryptocurrencies

Gensler’s March On Crypto Underway As SEC Charges Lending Platform For $2 Billion Fraud

Look, when Gary Gensler took his seat at the head of the SEC earlier this year, we were promised something a little different.

BitcoinButtplug
Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Traders Also Enjoy Investing In Tesla, Claims Redundant Study

Some solid research here from the Nodoi Institute at The University of Obvious.

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Says Not To Take Investment Advice From Celebrities

A prescient warning for our times.

bail bloc
Cryptocurrencies

Finally: A Useful Crypto Project

You too can change the world.

dude
News

Crypto Founder Yassin Hankir Had To Pretend Like He Stole $50 Million Because 'There's So Much Scam Happening'

"...this was not meant to do prank and this was not meant to do fun of anyone or play around with trust."

hiring
News

White-Collar Workers Clandestinely Working Two Remote Jobs At Once Reveal A Lot

If workers can do what is required of them in less than 40 hours per week, then they shouldn’t have to pretend that it’s taking them 40 hours per week just to keep their health insurance.

gold-bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies

Cryptos Want Direct Access To Worthless Thing They Wish To Destroy

John Paulson, for his part, thinks a different thing will be worthless.

Goldman_Sachs-bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies

Time To Grow Up, Stop Buying Bitcoin, And Let These Ex-Goldmanites Charge You One-And-Ten To Manage A Crypto Index On Your Behalf

It's the only responsible thing to do.