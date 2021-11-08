Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Priestly Hedge Fund Manager Broke Ninth Commandment, But Crucially Not The Eighth
Publish date:

Priestly Hedge Fund Manager Broke Ninth Commandment, But Crucially Not The Eighth

This is an important distinction in the annals of securities law.
Author:

Cecil B. DeMille, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

This is an important distinction in the annals of securities law.

Father Emmanuel Lemelson’s eponymous hedge fund is said to be run within the confines of Christian ethics, which is fitting, as he’s a Greek Orthodox priest. A jury in Boston is not so sure.

Jurors found he made three false statements, including by saying during a radio interview that Promacta was "literally going to go away" and that company representatives "basically agreed with him."

That certainly sounds like bearing false witness against Ligand Pharmaceuticals. But, importantly, it did not sound to the jury like he also thereby stole from his clients and Ligand investors, a far more important commandment within securities law, and one which means his prophecy of an industry ban, like some of his other prophecies, will not come to pass.

The jurors in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson delivered a mixed verdict, rejecting claims he engaged in a scheme to defraud his fund's investors or those of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc…. SEC attorney Marc Jones indicated it will ask U.S. District Judge Patti Saris to enjoin him from violating securities laws and order Lemelson to disgorge any ill-gotten gains and pay penalties.

Jury in SEC case finds priest shorting biotech's stock made false statements [Reuters]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

God’s Own Hedge Fund Manager Violates Judge’s Commandment

Protective orders may not be binding in the Kingdom of Heaven, but here in the fallen world they still must be obeyed.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

For Once, Guy Claiming Religious Discrimination May Be On To Something

Emmanuel Lemelson may not have the power of prophecy he claims, but he sure does seem to have gotten jobbed by the SEC and a company he shorted.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Older Brother Sells Out Younger Brother In Alleged Crypto Hedge Fund Fraud, But Notes That Real Villain Is SEC

If they’d just unfreeze those assets, his little bro would quickly get them back to his alleged victims, he’s pretty sure.

miamibeach
Hedge Funds

Miami Hedge Fund Manager (Allegedly) Used Investor Funds In Very Miami Way

Never trust a South Florida money manager without an ex-wife and BMW. Or one with them, apparently.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

SEC, Which Saw No Evidence Of Hedge Fund’s Fraud At First Glance, Sues Hedge Fund For Fraud

TCA Fund Management preferred the old, lazy, whistleblower-hating SEC.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Lawyer Settles Document Forgery Allegations, Gets Promoted, Still Gets To Be A Lawyer

That’s how it’s supposed to work, right?

atlanta
Private Equity

Hotlanta A Hotbed Of Hedge Fund, Private Equity Fraud

Allegedly. What I can tell you from on-the-ground reporting is that it is also very, very hot in a literal sense.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Former Hedge Fund Manager Self-Fulfills Prison Prophecy

Dan Kamensky may go from predicting jailtime to getting it in less than a year.