Company That Wants To Guard Your Cryptos Can’t Keep Your Personal Information Safe

Back in July, Robinhood raised a tidy $1.89 billion in its initial public offering. Apparently, however, none of this money found its way to the company’s cybersecurity effort, as its defenses appear to be as porous as ever.

Email addresses for about five million Robinhood users were exposed, as were the full names of a different group of about two million users. The intruder also accessed more-extensive personal information for a subset of more than 300 users…. The intruder was able to gain access to Robinhood systems by impersonating an authorized party to a customer-support employee on the phone, the company said.

Sounds like just the kind of company you’d want to entrust with your not-at-all-susceptible-to-hackers cryptocurrency fortune.

Robinhood Markets now has 1.6 million people on the waitlist for its cryptocurrency wallet, up from 1 million just a few weeks ago, Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said on Tuesday.

Robinhood Hack Exposes Millions of Customer Names, Email Addresses [WSJ]

Robinhood says 1.6 million people now on crypto wallet waitlist [Reuters]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.