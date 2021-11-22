Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
SoftBank Vision CFO Promises Plenty Of WeWorks, Ubers Going Forward
Publish date:

SoftBank Vision CFO Promises Plenty Of WeWorks, Ubers Going Forward

Navneet Govil’s got 250 potential catastrophes on his hands.
Author:

SoftBank

Navneet Govil’s got 250 potential catastrophes on his hands.

If you are a SoftBank Vision investor with an incredibly short memory, perhaps you only recall the good times, like that time it made $8 billion in one quarter. Perhaps you’ve forgotten that it is possible for Masa Son’s little unicorn hunters to actually lose money. Perhaps words like “WeWork” or “Uber” simply don’t ring a bell.

Well, allow SoftBank Vision CFO Navneet Govil to assure you that you’ll have the opportunity to gaze on in horror as a substantial chunk of your investment goes up in flames at some point.

Not all of these companies are going to be DoorDash Inc. [a food delivery company that surged in value when it went public]. A lot of them are going to fail. That’s OK, because it wasn’t a multibillion-dollar investment that you’ve lost.

Except, you know, when it is.

SoftBank Vision Fund CFO Cautions Not All Investments Will Be the Next DoorDash. Many Are Likely to Fail [WSJ]

Related

Screen Shot 2019-11-07 at 11.00.10 AM
News

Large Investments In WeWork, Uber Apparently Bad For Business

Masa Son’s got bad news for the Saudis.

SonSoftBank
The Daily Upside

Masayoshi Son’s Vision Pays Off

But he should really take a step back from the casino.

(Getty Images)
News

Masa Son’s Unicorns Were Actually Lemmings

The last year really could have gone somewhat better for SoftBank.

(Getty Images)
News

Well, That Was Fast

Masa Son wastes no time getting back to wheeling and dealing (and maybe self-dealing).

Elon Musk Smoking
News

Badly-Timed Bonus Watch ‘19

SoftBank and Tesla, the two companies that make the least sense, give their bosses rich pats on the back for jobs apparently well-done by some inscrutable measure.

By National Library of Ireland on The Commons [No restrictions or Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

British Chancellor Closes Eyes, Wishes Real Hard That London Will Remain Relevant

Barring that, it welcomes your green finance dreams.

(Getty Images)
News

Masa Son To Sell Off Assets Amounting To SoftBank’s Entire Market Cap, Will Still Have A SoftBank Afterwards

This is some masterful put-up-or-shut-up stuff.

wework
News

WeWork’s Dream Of Going Public Is About To Come True

All it took was changing everything about itself, an 80% valuation haircut and Shaq.