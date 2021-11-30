Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Meet The Australian Wells Fargo
Publish date:

Meet The Australian Wells Fargo

Westpac even (allegedly) conjured a scheme that eluded Wells’ most enterprising fraudsters.
Author:

Mattinbgn, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Westpac even (allegedly) conjured a scheme that eluded Wells’ most enterprising fraudsters.

In its day, Wells Fargo has defrauded, allegedly or otherwise: car buyers, retirement savers, mortgage borrowers (time and time and time again), military families, small businesses, ETF Investors, its own investors, foreign-exchange clients, pet owners, Super Bowl champions and affordable housing developers, among, we presume, many, many others.

But, as far as we are aware, Wells limited its scamming to the living. Essentially all of the living, but still. Australia’s Westpac allegedly wouldn’t keep its horizons quite so narrow.

ASIC, Australia's corporate watchdog, said one of the six investigations found the bank had charged more than $7m in fees over a 10-year period to more than 11,000 "deceased customers for financial advice services that were not provided due to their death."

The regulator also said Westpac distributed duplicate insurance policies to more than 7,000 customers, causing customers to unnecessarily pay for two, or more, policies.

Now that sounds like something an Antipodean stagecoach would do! And this rings some familiar bells, too.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Westpac needs to urgently improve its "poor compliance culture".

Westpac: Australian bank pays out over charging dead people [BBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

By Eduardo P (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Wells Fargo Not The Only Bank Ripping Off Poorer Drivers

Banco Santander’s a sixth of the way to matching Wells’ auto-loan sanctions.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Wells Fargo Employees Still Know How To (Fraudulently) Gussy Up An Application

And like some of their bad apple brethren are thusly former Wells Fargo employees now.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Wells Fargo Employees Tell John Stumpf That "We Learned It From Watching You, Dad"

This "A few 5,300 bad apples ruined the bunch" defense is not holding up too well.

warren-wells-fargo
Banks

Elizabeth Warren Would Like Wells Fargo’s Latest Setback To Be Its Last

Well, it’s second-to-late. And if not that, let it be Jay Powell’s last.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Wells Fargo Is Punishing The Executive Who Oversaw Widespread Fraud With $124.6M

Oh, this just gets better and better.

The last chairman AND CEO of Wells Fargo?
Banks

New Wells Fargo Boss Looks A Little Too Much Like Old Boss To Some People

Even Wells Fargo's website thinks Tim Sloan and John Stumpf are hard to tell apart.

Image adapted from Flickr User Aranami.
Banks

Wells Fargo Confirms People Can Lose Jobs For Things Other Than Malfeasance

It can also be because Wells Fargo sucks.

Getty Images
Banks

Wells Fargo Back To Being Wells Fargo

That’s two new scandals in as many days, for those keeping score.