Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Argentina’s Losing Streak In U.S. Court Alive And Well
Publish date:

Argentina’s Losing Streak In U.S. Court Alive And Well

Different debt, same outcome.
Author:

Different debt, same outcome.

The occasional Pyrrhic victory notwithstanding, Argentina hasn’t had a lot of luck when it finds itself before a U.S. federal judge. There is, perhaps, good reason for this.

Argentina will need to reveal the methodology it used to measure GDP and economic activity in 2013, according to a ruling from a federal court in New York published on Wednesday…. [Aurelius Capital Management] claims then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s administration misrepresented GDP figures that year to avoid paying holders of the securities billions of dollars they were owed. The warrants, which trigger payouts when specific growth thresholds are met, were offered to creditors in a restructuring after Argentina defaulted on $95 billion of debt in 2001.

The hedge fund alleges that fudged statistics from Kirchner, who is now vice president, prevented the firm from cashing in on a roughly $61 million payout.

God, it’s no wonder Kirchner’s closest allies wanted the ability to do to recalcitrant American jurists what Argentina does with them, and equally little wonder Paul Singer refused to have anything to do with those restructured bonds. It’s probably a great surprise to all of those hedge funds who thought Argentina’s defaulting days were passed it.

Argentine Warrants More Than Double After Ruling Favors Aurelius [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

buenosairesslum
Hedge Funds

Hedge Funds Believe Argentina Was A Prosperous Land Of Milk And Honey A Few Months Before Its Last Default

That’s how it works, right?

News

Argentina Finally Wins One In Court

Cristina can't lose 'em all.

Hedge Funds

Peace In Our Time (Between Argentina, Hedge Funds)

Pacem fundum hedgum

News

Everyone In Argentina Realizes It Needs To Pay Paul Singer

News

Argentina Still Relying On Guile To Avoid Defaulting, Paying Paul Singer

fernandez
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Manager Would Like Argentina To Pretend Its Debt Has The Same, More Favorable Terms As Other Debt

Sticking to the letter of the bond now seems like bad faith the Argentina’s creditors.

Third Point LLC
Hedge Funds

Third Point Stumbles In Q3 On Dan Loeb’s Inability To Predict Entirely Predictable Things

Argentina being Argentina and Sony’s disinterest in his ideas appear to have come as genuine shocks to the hedge fund manager.

Presidencia de la Nación Argentina [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Cristina Kirchner Not Done Torpedoing Argentine Economy

The mere thought of the former Argentine president has investors running for the hills.