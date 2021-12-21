Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
If Shareholder Activism Is Poker, Marc Lasry Doesn’t Even Know How Many Cards To Draw
Publish date:

If Shareholder Activism Is Poker, Marc Lasry Doesn’t Even Know How Many Cards To Draw

You have to be formally in the game to play it.
Author:

You have to be formally in the game to play it.

Now that Marc Lasry has some free time, having resigned as chairman of Ozy Media because, well, you know, and having not won any more roles in the Biden administration than the Obama one because, well, you know, the Avenue Capital chief thought he’d occupy himself with a new hobby: activist investing. But like the poker habit that kept him from getting his diplomatic passport, shareholder activism is a finely-honed skill, even after you get a handle on the basics. And when it comes to agitating for corporate change, Lasry hasn’t even managed that.

Avenue Capital – the hedge fund run by Lasry, who is also a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team – bought a 17-percent stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling this spring with plans to install three of its people on the board to agitate for changes at the Houston-based energy company.

Lasry didn’t get a chance to make his case, though, because Avenue’s broker bought the shares in Diamond, but never transferred them into Avenue’s name…. Avenue said in a statement to The Post that Diamond is trying to renege on an agreement to hold an annual meeting where board nominees would be considered “by asserting a technicality.”

Well, a promise may be a promise, but rules are rules.

“If you don’t comply with those bylaws, you can be disqualified from nominating board members,” [Okapi Partners CEO Bruce] Goldfarb said. “The impact of this mistake can be frustrating and potentially costly….” Goldfarb, an attorney, said based on recent Delaware precedent, Lasry and Avenue aren’t likely to prevail. “But since he is deep-pocketed, he can pursue the issue,” Goldfarb added.

Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry airballs his first activist investor bid [N.Y. Post]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

News

Marc Lasry Is Moving To Paris

[caption id="attachment_100005" align="alignright" width="260"] Slumming it.[/caption] If you haven't heard, Avenue Capital's Marc Lasry will be representing you to our oldest and least-reliable ally. The White House didn't intend for you to hear that for a few weeks yet, and Avenue certainly didn't intend for its clients to hear it. But no convention of courtesy or deference can hold Bill Clinton down.

(Google Streetview)
Hedge Funds

Marc Lasry Is Downsizing

But Barry Rosenstein is going big out east.

MarcLasryComics
Hedge Funds

Spandex-Clad Marc Lasry Exits Comic Geek Closet

Someone is taking this election super-hard.

Marc-Lasry
Hedge Funds

Prospective Post-Trump Cabinet Secretaries Weighing In On Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg is not gonna wanna hear this.

mezrich
Hedge Funds

New ‘Billions’ Writer Loves Billionaires

And not just because he can kick their ass at poker.

Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Manager Marc Lasry Can’t Believe The Mouth-Breathers Running For President

Jeb Bush, fine. Everyone else: JFC.

Hedge Funds

Dan Loeb Gets Revenge On Japan By Making 83-Year-Old Cry

The CEO of 7-Eleven will have to stand in for George Clooney in Loeb's revenge fantasy.

Icahn Miami
Hedge Funds

Coronavirus Keeps Killing Things Carl Icahn Doesn’t Like

First Occidental’s intransigence, now malls and a meddlesome SEC proposal.