CEO Takes Zoom Firings To A Whole New Level

It wouldn’t exactly be fair to say that SoftBank founder Masa Son, when choosing those companies in which he wishes to invest, has a “type” when it comes to corporate leadership. After all, Adam Neumann and Travis Kalanick haven’t much in common aside from misogyny (which, given just how widespread it is in C-suites across this great land and beyond, hardly counts) and the fact that they are no longer running their companies. That being said, it would be hard not to notice a certain penchant for the—shall we say—at least very slightly unhinged, such as online mortgage lender Better.com’s Vishal Garg.

Garg’s company had some belt-tightening to do, having recently raised three-quarters of a billion dollars from the SPAC it is merging with. So he got on Zoom and fired 900 people.

"This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried," Garg said on the call….

Well, he says he doesn’t want to do it, but given how he spent his time after the call (hint: he wasn’t crying), we really don’t think he’s particularly torn up about it.

Garg posted a series of messages seen by Fortune on an anonymous professional network days after he laid off more than 900 employees from his online mortgage company.

Garg accused the employees of "stealing" from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive and only working two hours a day.

Now that’s taking a page from the Masa Son management playbook! And from Kalanick’s, as well, now that we think of it.

Among those fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion recruiting team.

Better.com CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom [CNN]

Better.com CEO blasts laid-off employees, accusing them of ‘stealing’ by working only two hours daily [Fortune]

