Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
That Buzzing Is The Sound Of The SPAC Bubble Collapsing
Publish date:

That Buzzing Is The Sound Of The SPAC Bubble Collapsing

Because there’s certainly no buzz around BuzzFeed’s public debut.
Author:

Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Because there’s certainly no buzz around BuzzFeed’s public debut.

When listicle compiler BuzzFeed announced plans to go public via—you guessed it—special purpose acquisition company in June, it was a pretty underwhelming deal. BuzzFeed was to get about $300 million in cash out of the deal at a valuation of $1.5 billion, exactly as much as it was worth six years ago.

That’s not a great trajectory, but it also proved to be nearly irrational exuberance given the reality of BuzzFeed’s public debut today.

BuzzFeed raised about $16 million from the SPAC deal, which is far less than anticipated. When BuzzFeed announced its plan to go public in June, it said 890 Fifth Avenue Partners held about $288 million in cash. But the vast majority of investors withdrew…..

In totally unrelated news, another company is trying desperately to wriggle out of its own now-somewhat-less-lucrative-than-expected SPAC deal.

Fertitta [Entertainment] said in a letter this week that it plans to terminate its proposed merger with special-purpose-acquisition company Fast Acquisition Corp., on the basis that the agreement didn’t close by Dec. 1, the deal’s termination date.

On Thursday, Fast Acquisition rejected Fertitta’s move to end the deal, adding that the company is bound by its obligations under the agreement. The SPAC said Fertitta delayed providing the required financial documents in time, thereby setting back the deal’s closure process…. The average SPAC has lost about 60% of its money since the end of July before its deal goes through, up from roughly 25% in the first seven months of the year, SPAC Research data show.

BuzzFeed votes to go public amid staff walkout [CNN]
Golden Nugget’s Parent Tries to Halt Proposed Deal, but SPAC Says No [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

ourobouros
News

SPAC To Merge With SPAC That Merged With Spinoff From Company The First SPAC Is Merging With

This may be the first SPAC to essentially merge with itself, but it will most assuredly not be the last.

shaq
News

Shaquille O’Neal Is Taking WeWork Public Via SPAC And Other Tales Of Finance In 2021

Like another company going public via SPAC giving you access to the IPOs it’s choosing to shun.

honus wagner baseball card
News

SPACs, NFTs Have Reached ‘Baseball Card Company Has Heard Of Us And Wants In’ Stage Of Oversaturation

Needless to say, the SEC is concerned.

wework
News

WeWork’s Dream Of Going Public Is About To Come True

All it took was changing everything about itself, an 80% valuation haircut and Shaq.

Getty Images
News

SPAC Industry Marks Latest Scrutiny With Biggest Deal Ever, Potentially Bigger Deal Still

The blank-check bubble looms over Asia.

ourobouros
Hedge Funds

Behold: The Most Incestuous SPAC Deal Yet

We move a step closer to the inevitable SPAC merging with itself.

grumpy cat
News

Got A Startup Starting With The Letter ‘B’?

Today’s your day to dance with the SPAC of your choice.

dripping pipe
News

Blocked Pipeline Opens Up

The SPAC deal pipeline, of course. Whatever did you think we meant?