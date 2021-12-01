Defrauded Temple MBA Students Can’t Have Their Money Back, But They Can See The Guy Who Defrauded Them Go To Jail

When his underlings at Temple University’s Fox School of Business expressed concern about Dean Moshe Porat outright lying to U.S. News and World Report about how many of its online M.B.A. students took the GMAT, among other vital statistics, Porat allegedly laughed it off. Instead, even after his ruse had been uncovered, he popped the bubbly and toasted himself and his school on a job well done achieving a wholly unearned number-one ranking for online M.B.A., which status had helped the school more than double its online and part-time enrollment.

On January 8, 2018, the website Poets & Quants published an article about the MBA rankings that noted suspiciously that Fox claimed all of its OMBA students had taken the GMAT. Fox administrators and officials saw the article and, in a meeting with Porat and others, became concerned because they knew that data was inaccurate, the indictment states./Despite that meeting, Porat gave a champagne toast touting the school's latest No. 1 ranking, and a few hours later sent out a marketing email boasting of the latest top ranking, the indictment states.

Well, we certainly hoped he enjoyed that glass.

The former dean of Temple University's business school was convicted Monday on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for a scheme in which he and others used false data to boost the school's position on the US News and World Report's rankings…. "We respect the justice system and the jury's decision in this matter. The evidence presented at the trial speaks for itself but is not representative of Temple or the overwhelming majority of the thousands of educational professionals serving our students," [Temple spokesman Stephen] Orbanek said. "This is an unhappy moment for our students and alumni, but our focus remains on delivering the best possible outcomes for our students."

Well, that’s a nice change, isn’t it?

Former dean of Temple University convicted of fraud for using fake data to boost its national ranking [CNN]

