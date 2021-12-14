Noted Epidemiologist James Gorman Acknowledges Slight Scientific Error

Back in June, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman was feeling particularly Australian. Not content to merely say that his bank would be fully reopening its offices and he expected his underlings—all of them—to join him there, Melbourne Jimmy went true blue on yous bludgers thinking you can just keep working in your tracky daks out woop woop.

On Labor Day, I’ll be very disappointed if people haven’t found their way into the office. Then, we’ll have a different kind of conversation…. If you want to get paid New York rates, you work in New York. None of this, ‘I’m in Colorado and work in New York and am getting paid like I’m sitting in New York City. Sorry, that doesn’t work.

Well, your Jim’s got to admit he’s made a bit of a barry of the whole situation, and in light of this whole “Great Resignation” nonsense, has to do that rarest of Australian things: apologize.

“I was wrong on this,” he told CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Monday on “Closing Bell.” “I thought we would have been out of it past Labor Day and we’re not….” “I think we’ll still be in it through most of next year,” Gorman said. “Everybody’s still finding their way and then you get the omicron variant; who knows, we’ll have pi, we’ll have theta and epsilon, and we’ll eventually run out letters of the alphabet. It’s continuing to be an issue.”

Morgan Stanley CEO says he was wrong on return-to-office push: ‘Everybody’s still finding their way’ [CNBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.