New Unfortunate COVID Vaccine Side Effect: Having To Go To The Office

As it happens, not only are New York’s bankers and brokers able to do pretty mu ch everything they used to in the office from home, but on balance, they’d rather prefer to, especially the younger ones. And while in the face of the COVID-19 omicron variant companies are once again rejiggering their return-to-office plans, it seems there’s only one surefire way to ensure you never have to set foot in one again.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that New Yorkers must wear masks in public indoor places unless those places require people to be vaccinated against Covid-19. That requirement went into effect Monday. Tuesday, JPMorgan began requiring vaccination proof for all employees and visitors to enter its New York office buildings, a step other banks had taken before.

Well, maybe not ever again.

The work-from-home order is considered temporary and the bank is studying potential other solutions to deal with the state order.

On the bright side, with their science-averse colleagues well-and-truly quarantined, everyone else can resume breathing and sneezing on one another at once.

“It seems unfair to require our vaccinated employees to wear masks all day at their desks,” the bank said in the memo.

And at their desks, unmasked, will remain those team members previously looking forward to a January jaunt to the City by the Bay.

The bank on Wednesday told participants that the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference was moving to a virtual format “out of an abundance of caution,” according to emails obtained by CNBC…. JPMorgan took action after biotech firms including Moderna and Amgen pulled out of the conference…. When it was to be held in person, attendees were required to be vaccinated and masked indoors, according to the bank…. Now, the bank said that all the conference sessions will be streamed via webcast “and will take place in Eastern Time.”

