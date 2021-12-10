Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Ungrateful Justice Department Takes Aim At Vigilante Short Sellers
Publish date:

Ungrateful Justice Department Takes Aim At Vigilante Short Sellers

Merrick Garland’s go-getters go aft er their helpers.
Author:

The United States Department of Justice, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Merrick Garland’s go-getters go aft er their helpers.

Once upon a time there was a revolutionary electric company that, as far as the powers that be were concerned, was definitely not telling “dozens of outright lies” or running an “intricate fraud.” Then, short-seller Hindenburg Research said it was doing both of those things and much more besides, and when the Justice Department decided to have a look-see, it found that it was in fact doing those things, or at least enough of them to throw the book at the company's founder.

You think this might give Merrick Garland & co. an appreciation for the role short-sellers play in the markets and for the fact that, in this case, anyway, Hindenburg more or less did prosecutors’ jobs for them. But no: Now that Garland has really got a taste for his new job, he’s going for everyone with gusto, no matter how useful.

The probe, run by the department’s fraud section with federal prosecutors in Los Angeles, is digging into the symbiotic relationships between funds and researchers, hunting for signs that they improperly coordinated trades or broke other laws to profit, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government is examining how the investors handle information and set up their bets, especially in the run-up to publication of reports that move stocks. Authorities are looking for signs that money managers sought to engineer startling stock drops or engaged in other abuses, such as insider trading, said two of the people, asking not to be named because the inquiries are confidential….

Underscoring the inquiry’s sweep, federal investigators are examining trading in at least several dozen stocks, including well-known short targets such as Luckin Coffee Inc., Banc of California Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc and GSX Techedu Inc.

Ah, yes, notable non-fraud Luckin Coffee. Good place to start. Suffice it to say, next year doesn’t look like it will be any better than this one for our old buddy Andrew Left, even if he has given up the miserable and thankless short-selling game.

They’re scrutinizing the involvement of about a dozen or more firms -- though it’s not clear which ones, if any, may emerge as targets of the probe. Toronto-based Anson Funds and anonymous researcher Marcus Aurelius Value are among firms involved in the inquiry, the people said. Other prominent firms that circulated research on stocks under scrutiny include Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Capital and Andrew Left’s Citron Research.

Hedge Funds Face Expansive Short-Selling Probe, Exciting Critics [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

trump-citron
Hedge Funds

Citron Research Bought A Lemon

Andrew Left can’t say that Carson Block didn’t warn him.

By Jurii (http://images-of-elements.com/aluminium.php) [CC BY 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Noted Acting Coach Carson Block Pretty Good At It Himself

The Muddy Waters founder has been moonlighting as the barely-literate “Dupre Analytics” for almost three years.

gamestop
Hedge Funds

It’s Technical

GameStop’s gravity-defying rise, that is.

baidu
Hedge Funds

If You’re Considering Buying A Chinese Company, Maybe Give Carson Block A Call First

You don’t want to be the guy who strikes a deal days before Muddy Waters, uh, strikes.

gamestop 2
Hedge Funds

Andrew Left Embraces His Inner Millennial

Short selling is out. Helping Redditors ride rocket stonks to the moon is in.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Carson Block’s Effort To Avoid Becoming His Father A Serious Pain For Potentially Fraudulent Businesses

Burford Capital would like the Muddy Waters founder’s rebellious phase to end now.

closed
Hedge Funds

Layoffs Watch ’20: Hedge Fund WorldQuant Might Want To Change Its Name

It’s getting a good deal less global at the quant shop.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Private Equity

Second Trial Avoided Rather Less Auspicious For Private Equity Firm Than The First

It doesn’t sound like Merrick Garland is looking as kindly on the GPB boys as Bill Barr.