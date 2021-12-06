Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Why, Yes, Gary Gensler Would Like A Little Look At Donald Trump’s SPAC Fantasy
Publish date:

Why, Yes, Gary Gensler Would Like A Little Look At Donald Trump’s SPAC Fantasy

Collecting the low-hanging fruit of fraud is, after all, the SEC’s favorite activity, even when it doesn’t involve the worst president in American history.
Author:

Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Collecting the low-hanging fruit of fraud is, after all, the SEC’s favorite activity, even when it doesn’t involve the worst president in American history.

As we’ve discussed at rather tedious length in these virtual pages, there are essentially no rules when it comes to special purpose acquisition companies. Certainly, there are none of the annoying disclosure rules that come with the traditional avenues to going public, which is of course the point. There is, however, one rather important rule when it comes to launching a blank-check company, and that is that the check your investors are writing actually be blank; that there be no name even so much as lightly penciled-in on the “pay to the order of” line.

But, as The New York Times pointed out, the words “Trump Media & Technology Group” were not-even-that-faintly scrawled on the novelty-sized check in Patrick Orlando’s office even before he raised his Digital World Acquisition Corp. SPAC, no matter how big an unpleasant surprise the eventual tie-up between the former president’s non-existent social and digital media empire and the blank-check company they’d invested in proved to Boaz Weinstein. That, unsurprisingly, is very interesting to one Gary Gensler, who likes neither Donald Trump nor the very concept of the SPAC.

The SEC is investigating a potential merger between Trump Media & Technology Group and the special-purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp., Digital World disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday…. Mr. Trump met with Digital World Chief Executive Patrick Orlando early this year, before the SPAC had raised money. If the meeting is deemed to have represented substantive deal talks, it could violate SEC rules. SPACs aren’t supposed to have a target company identified at the time they initially raise money, analysts say….

Shares of the Digital World SPAC taking Mr. Trump’s company public fell 2.6% to $43.81 Monday. They have still roughly quadrupled since the deal was announced, though they are well below an October intraday peak of $175 after individual investors piled into the stock.

Which makes it seem a pertinent question to ask whether, having given hedge fund manager Bruce Kallins the best month of his career, whether DWAC may be about to give him one or two (or more) of his worst.

His event-driven fund, Yakira Partners, gained roughly 12% in October, far better than peers. The fund got a big boost from its stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that announced late in the month that it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

And lest you think that the SEC’s information-seeking around DWAC and TMTG is nothing but a partisan witch hunt, let Gensler assure you that his hatred for blank-check funny business knows no ideological bounds.

Upstart electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors disclosed Monday it has received a subpoena from the SEC, sending its shares plunging 10% in early trading.

The company said the probe "appears to concern" the SPAC deal that took it public earlier this year, along with "certain projections and statements."

Trump, Lucid SPAC Deals Being Investigated by SEC [WSJ]
Lucid Motors subpoenaed by the SEC. Shares plunge [CNN]
Trump SPAC Delivers Best Month Ever for Hedge Fund Veteran [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

trump
Hedge Funds

Hedge Funds Probably Wouldn’t Have Bought SPAC Shares If They Knew It Was Going To Get Into Bed With A Buggy, Cybersecurity-Compromised Fascist

Luckily for them, they get a nice little return for their troubles.

trump
News

President Who Didn’t Care Much For Rules As President (Allegedly) Doesn’t Care Much For Them As SPAC Impresario

The Securities and Exchange Commission, on the other hand….

(Getty Images)
News

Blank-Check Company To Give Donald Trump $300 Million For Fascist Facebook That Doesn’t Exist Yet

Swamp, meet SPAC.

Harui Lee, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
News

Rubberneckers Looking Non-Existent Truck Pileup That Was Last Major Electric Vehicle SPAC Deal Not Slowing Down

There’s no time to check whether your dancer partner’s been drinking before getting in the car with him at this SPAC party.

honus wagner baseball card
News

SPACs, NFTs Have Reached ‘Baseball Card Company Has Heard Of Us And Wants In’ Stage Of Oversaturation

Needless to say, the SEC is concerned.

forbes
Hedge Funds

SPACs May Be Illegal, So Make The Most Of Them While You Can

Time to cut a deal before a judge calls time on the whole party, although that’s probably not going to happen.

Getty Images
News

SPAC Industry Marks Latest Scrutiny With Biggest Deal Ever, Potentially Bigger Deal Still

The blank-check bubble looms over Asia.

spaceship
News

Space SPAC Sketchy, SEC Says

Is it important to ask whether the rockets work and the founder is a possible national security risk?