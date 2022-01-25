Skip to main content
Omicron Can’t Stop Omaha’s Biggest Party This Year

Omicron Can’t Stop Omaha’s Biggest Party This Year

Unless, you know, it can. But for now, book those flights and hotels to one of the Midwest’s, uh, cities.

Mawhamba, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Unless, you know, it can. But for now, book those flights and hotels to one of the Midwest’s, uh, cities.

Warren Buffett may be 91, and his number two, Charlie Munger, may be 98. But both are fully vaccinated and, given Berkshire Hathaway’s feelings about the vaccine-industrial complex, presumably also fully boosted. And, it seems, crucially, they are as sick of Zoom as your grandparents. Which means it’s time to start planning your first trip to Omaha in two years, ‘cuz Buffettstock is coming back live. Unless the next variant makes that impossible. You know how these things go by now.

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate that Mr. Buffett runs, said on Tuesday that it was planning to hold its annual shareholder meeting in person this year. The event is scheduled for April 30, and it will also be streamed live, as it has been for several years…. Details of how this year’s meeting will proceed, including any coronavirus testing or vaccination requirements for attendees, were not disclosed. The company said it would provide additional information when it publishes its annual report next month.

Berkshire Hathaway plans to hold its next annual meeting in person. [NYT]

Related

Getty Images
News

You’ll Have To Find Another Time To Enjoy Omaha’s Charms

Buffettstock, like everything else, is cancelled.

Blake Everett, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Market News

This Year’s Buffettstock Will Be Boring, But At Least It Will Be Sunny

And also happening. At least for now.

Getty Images
News

Warren Buffett Would Appreciate It If You Just Raised His Taxes And Cooled It With All The Socialism

And don’t talk to him about socially-responsible investing, either.

(Getty Images)
News

Charlie Munger’s Seen Donald Trump’s Kind Before

He’s not impressed.

Getty Images
News

Warren Buffett: Something Will Save The U.S. Economy, But It Won’t Be Him

In fact, it’s going to take some magic and a miracle. And probably a decade or two.

Getty Images
News

Brace Yourself For Buffettcoins

Berkshire Hathaway’s brain trust has said a lot of terrible things about cryptocurrencies and gold, and they just invested half a billion dollars in gold.

buffettmunger
News

Charlie Munger’s One Stupid Trick For A Long And Happy Life

There’s more to it than getting in early on Berkshire Hathaway, apparently.

News

This Cinco de Mayo, Take A Bath With Warren Buffett