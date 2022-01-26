Skip to main content
Report: Things More Or Less Perfect For Money Laundering Used To Launder A Lot Of Money

Report: Things More Or Less Perfect For Money Laundering Used To Launder A Lot Of Money

Decentralized finance and cryptocurrency are a criminal’s perfect match.

Decentralized finance and cryptocurrency are a criminal’s perfect match.

Take a means of exchange that (usually) cannot be traced, and combine it with a platform allowing for anonymous and also untraceable transactions, and you’d probably expect there to be a good deal of money laundering of criminal proceeds therewith and thereon. And do you know what? There sure is, and the sort of people who might like to launder money are catching onto that intoxicating cocktail fast.

DeFi protocols—an umbrella term for financial services offered on public blockchains—received $900 million from illicit addresses in 2021, a 1,964% increase in value from 2020, according to the report.

DeFi was notably popular for laundering stolen funds, particularly through hacking, compared with funds from other types of crimes such as scams and ransomware, Chainalysis found. Its report noted that addresses associated with theft sent just under half of their stolen funds to DeFi platforms, or more than $750 million worth of cryptocurrency.

DeFi Increasingly Popular Tool for Laundering Money, Study Finds [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

By Jdarsie11 [CC BY-SA 4.0 ], from Wikimedia Commons
Cryptocurrencies

The Mooch Has Big, Fake Things To Announce As His Less-Big-Than-Usual Party

The highlight of this year’s SALT conference make by Skybridge’s latest attempt to lose money in crypto.

Dimon McAfee
Cryptocurrencies

John McAfee (Allegedly) Didn’t Tell Two Interested Parties About His CryptoPromotion Side Hustle

Those parties being the IRS, and the people he was shilling ‘coins to.

gensler
Cryptocurrencies

Decentralized Finance Not Nearly Decentralized Enough To Escape Gary Gensler’s Notice

In fact, he thinks it looks downright regulatable.

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Cryptocurrencies

Bankrupt Crypto Platform Says Its Only Problem Was Hiring A Guy Who Broke Out Of Jail

The court-appointed examiner is not so sure.

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Cryptocurrencies

Stablecoins May Not Be Stable, But They Might Be Criminal

Just like all other cryptocurrencies.

Appropriate money-laundering site. Saif Gill [CC BY 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

If Pakistan’s Largest Bank Wants To Launder Money, It’ll Have To Do So In The Bahamas Or Delaware

New York will not help finance terrorist attacks against itself for more than a couple of years without doing something about it.

fbiseal
Hedge Funds

FBI Recommends Hedge, Private Equity Funds For Money Laundering

It’s just so much harder for it to trace that way, it says.

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Disappointed Regulator Outsources More Of Deutsche Bank’s Anti-Money Laundering To KPMG

It’s almost as if five years of stern warnings and meaningful shakes of the head haven’t gotten through yet.