Skip to main content
Manipulating Libor Not Illegal After All

Manipulating Libor Not Illegal After All

Now that that’s no longer useful information.

Now that that’s no longer useful information.

It’s rather a moot point, given that there is no longer a London Interbank Offered Rate to manipulate. But for all of the handwringing and massive, whistleblower program-breaking fines and prosecutorial effort, it can now be conclusively stated that manipulating it wasn’t actually illegal under U.S. law.

“While defendants’ efforts to take advantage of [Deutsche Bank’s] position as a Libor panel contributor in order to affect the outcome of contracts to which DB had already agreed may have violated any reasonable notion of fairness, the government’s failure to prove that the Libor submissions did not comply with the BBA Libor Instruction and were false or misleading means it failed to prove conduct that was within the scope of the statute prohibiting wire fraud schemes,” the appellate judges said.

This of course means that, all of the sound and fury notwithstanding, all four traders convicted by a jury (as opposed to the six suckers who pleaded guilty to what is now a non-crime) have been cleared of said non-crime.

“Reasonable notions of fairness,” however, still reign in Hong Kong, as Citigroup and a host of its former traders are finding out.

The city’s Securities and Futures Commission said Friday it had fined Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd. HK$348.25 million, or the equivalent of about $44.7 million, for misconduct on some of the bank’s equities-trading desks between 2008 and 2018./The regulator’s chief executive, Ashley Alder, said the failures “exposed a culture that encouraged chasing revenue at the expense of basic standards of honesty.” He added that as the bank tried to increase its market share and grow its business, “deceptive practices were deployed at the expense of clients’ best interest and to the detriment of market integrity.”/The punishment relates to misleading investors about whether they were transacting with other big institutions—with Citigroup merely matching buyer and seller—or if Citigroup was trading from its own account.

Ex-Deutsche Bank Traders’ Libor Convictions Tossed on Appeal [Bloomberg]
All U.S. Trial Convictions in Crisis-Era Libor Rigging Have Now Been Overturned [WSJ]
Citigroup Fined for Misconduct in Asian Stock Trading [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Photo: Getty Images.
Banks

Credit Suisse Basically Headquartered In Court These Days

It’s not like the bank’s got other pressing issues it needs to deal with now, right?

By Federal Bureau of Prisons (http://www.bop.gov/locations/index.jsp) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Probation Officials: Sure, Spoofing Is Illegal, But, Like, Not That Illegal

Certainly not prison illegal, really, if you think about it.

Banks

Raise Your Hand If You're NOT A Deutsche Banker About To Be Charged With Rigging LIBOR

Hmm...we're not seeing a lot of hands...

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Judges Say Prosecutors Can Spoof Spoofing Probes

At least, they say no one can question whether they’re doing it, which is just as good.

Getty Images
Banks

Accused Barclays Chief Libor Manipulator Says Fudging Most Important Number In The World A Real Pain, Not Something He Thought About Much

It was all in a day’s rather tedious, completely innocent work.

News

Ex-Trader Convicted Of Libor Manipulation Made Written Request To Colleague Not To Put Libor Manipulation Requests In Writing

And then presumably slapped himself on the forehead and shouted "Idiot!" immediately after hitting send.

(Getty Images)
Banks

It May Be Illegal To Hire A Princeling As A Bribe, But It’s Not Illegal To Ask Someone Else To Do It

Apparently not in Hong Kong, anyway.

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Libor Payouts Will Never End But On The Bright Side Banks Hardly Notice Them Anymore

We presume at this point that even secretaries at Deutsche Bank are empowered to cut $80 million checks to make people/regulators go away.