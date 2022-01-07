Skip to main content
It’s Good To Have An Investor Who Has A Cousin Who Sits On Corporate Boards Who Has A Dad Who Also Sits On Corporate Boards

It’s Good To Have An Investor Who Has A Cousin Who Sits On Corporate Boards Who Has A Dad Who Also Sits On Corporate Boards

At least until it isn’t good anymore, specifically when the FBI shows up with handcuffs.

At least until it isn’t good anymore, specifically when the FBI shows up with handcuffs.

There are two ways you can make money on a hedge-fund investment. You can invest with a good manager and really get your 2 and 20’s worth. Or you can invest with your buddy and make sure that he can make money.

[David] Schottenstein told [Kris] Bortnovsky: “u never LOST due to my tips…EVER…not once.”

Those tips, alas, were allegedly of the illicit kind. At least, that’s what Schottenstein is telling prosecutors.

Mr. Schottenstein, the founder of a sunglasses retailer, passed illicit tips to his friends that he got from a cousin who is a board member of Designer Brands, the parent company of the Designer Shoe Warehouse chain…. The cousin also knew about grocery retailer Albertsons’ 2018 plan to merge with Rite Aid Corp. because his father served on Albertsons’ board of directors, according to court filings. The cousin shared the undisclosed merger plan with Mr. Schottenstein, who prosecutors say traded on the information and shared the tip with his friends….

James Froccaro, an attorney for Mr. Bortnovsky, said his client is innocent and plans to plead not guilty.

Friends With Ties to Boards of Designer Brands, Albertsons Charged in Insider Trading Ring [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

jail
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Manager Who Said ‘I’m Going To Jail’ Is In Fact Going To Jail

But at least he’s not going to jail for 18 months.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

People Still Arguing Over What Is, Isn’t Insider Trading

As they shall do until the end of time.

trump victory
News

Trump Pardon Parade A Veritable Dealbreaker ‘Where Are They Now?’

Not in prison anymore, thanks to the Dear Leader’s last acts!

By Beyond My Ken (Own work) [GFDL or CC BY-SA 4.0-3.0-2.5-2.0-1.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Seems ‘Insider Trader’ Was A Bit Too Harsh A Description For Two Hedge Fund Managers

You know, when prosecutors really look at it.

Maybe this'll come out of archives? Getty Images
Hedge Funds

SAC Insider-Trader Totally Forgot He Hadn’t Insider Traded When He Pleaded Guilty To It

So can he take that back now?

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

Defunct Hedge Fund Ends Two-Year Negotiation With Feds, Allowed To Go Out Of Business

Visium Asset Management can cut its last check, one made out to “U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.”

Hedge Funds

Who Wants A Piece Of A Hedge Fund Being Investigated For Insider Trading?

Visium Asset Management is fielding offers!

CoopermanBulldog
Hedge Funds

Leon Cooperman Is Not Retiring

Forcibly or otherwise.