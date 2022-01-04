Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Elizabeth Holmes Jury Gets Results, Unlike Her Tests

Elizabeth Holmes Jury Gets Results, Unlike Her Tests

Guilty-ish.

Glenn Fawcett, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Guilty-ish.

Yesterday, US District Judge Edward Davila ordered jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial to go back and get un-deadlocked on three of the eleven charges against the onetime wunderkind of Silicon Valley.

The jurors did not reach a decision on those charges. But they did return a verdict last night, finding Holmes guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy against investors in a non-existent machine which she promised would perform hundreds of diagnostic tests using just a single drop of blood. The panel remained deadlocked on three charges that Holmes defrauded investors, and found her not guilty on three counts of defrauding individual patients.

Each guilty count carries a maximum term of 20 years, likely to be served concurrently. But as a longtime listener, first time caller, she may get a lot less.

Holmes has vowed to appeal, but before that, she’ll be sentenced, and will probably lean hard into claims of abuse by her former business and romantic partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, whose trial on related fraud charges is set for later this month.

And now cue one million stories about the end of the “fake it ’til you make it” culture in Silicon Valley. As if one media darling who became a cult of personality and winds up serving seven or ten years is the antidote for all tech’s ills.

The the more things change, the more they stay exactly the same.

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

ElizabethHolmes
News

Elizabeth Holmes’ Courtroom Vacation Ends

It was fun while it lasted. Useful, too.

By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America (Betsy DeVos) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

At Least One Good Thing Came Out Of Theranos

Relieving the DeVos family and Rupert Murdoch of a combined $225 million may not do much to balance the scales, but it’s something.

Martin Shkreli
News

As Ever, Martin Shkreli Gets The Spotlight All To Himself

This time, at his upcoming antitrust trial.

ElizabethHolmes
News

Even Elizabeth Holmes' Turtleneck Has Abandoned Elizabeth Holmes

We have seen the Theranos CEO's rock bottom, and it's rocking a collar.

ElizabethHolmes.Broke
News

Forbes Revises Estimate Of Billionaire Elizabeth Holmes' Fortune To Roughly Zero Dollars

Things aren't GREAT over at Theranos, you guys.

silicon valley ping pong fire
News

Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Spends 10 Minutes On Live Television Reinforcing Every Negative Stereotype About Silicon Valley Venture Capitalists

CNBC needs to have Tim Draper on every day.

Decision 2016

Hillary Clinton Should Have Thrown Her Theranos Fundraiser in 2014

At least Kissinger isn't involved...Oops, he totally is.

ElizabethHolmes.Broke
News

With Theranos Lawsuit, Walgreens Hoping To Squeeze Single Drop Of Blood From Stone

The pharmacy might want to use some of Theranos's magic technology to see that cash.