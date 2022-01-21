Skip to main content
The Mooch’s Bitcoin ETF Dreams Have Been Dashed

Of course, everyone else's have, too.

Jdarsie11 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Of course, everyone else's have, too.

Americans may be ready for a sort-of bitcoin exchange-traded fund. But they are still not yet ready for real, actually-investing-real-money-in-fake-money one, and certainly not one run by Anthony Scaramucci.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Intercontinental Exchange’s NYSE Arca proposal for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund from Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital.

The filing did not meet "the requirement that the rules of a national securities exchange be 'designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices' and 'to protect investors and the public interest,'" the SEC said Thursday in a filing.

Whatever would make Gary Gensler & co. think that the Mooch wasn’t up to protecting people from scams? Not that it really seems to matter who’s proposing these things.

The regulator used similar arguments to deny proposals from Valkyrie Investments and Kryptoin in December. 

SEC Rejects Bitcoin ETF Plan From Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital [Bloomberg]
The SEC has blocked Anthony Scaramucci's Bitcoin ETF [Reuters via CNN Business]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

