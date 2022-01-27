Opening Bell: 1.27.22
Facebook’s Cryptocurrency Venture to Wind Down, Sell Assets [WSJ]
The Diem Association, the consortium Facebook founded in 2019 to build a futuristic payments network, is winding down and selling its technology to a small California bank that serves bitcoin and blockchain companies for about $200 million, a person familiar with the matter said…. [Libra] almost immediately ran into resistance in Washington. Officials voiced concerns about its effect on financial stability and data privacy and worried Libra could be misused by money launderers and terrorist financiers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank had serious concerns. Early backers dropped out, and Mark Zuckerberg was called before Congress, where he defended Facebook’s plan to bring financial services to the world’s underbanked.
Deutsche Bank Beats Profit Expectations, Restores Dividend [Dow Jones Newswires]
Client activity boomed as companies raised huge amounts of capital and markets entered a furious period of trading. Those trends have started to fade in recent months. But Deutsche Bank's other units picked up steam in the fourth quarter, including its business catering to corporate clients…. Deutsche Bank posted its second straight year of profit at EUR2.5 billion--its highest since 2011--opening the door for a dividend payout of EUR0.20 a share, its first since 2019. The bank also said it is buying back EUR300 million in shares in the first half of this year, the first step in its commitment to returning EUR5 billion to shareholders over time.
Day-Trader Interest in Put Options Adds to Capitulation Fears [Bloomberg]
“For the first time since the pandemic started, mentions to put options have overtaken references to calls,” according to Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni of VandaTrack Research. That suggests “the Reddit crowd is indeed throwing in the towel….” Even so, Vanda argues that the combination of rising interest in put options as well as retail investors’ waning demand to snap up risky assets like meme stocks and special-purpose acquisition companies signals “retail capitulation may not be that distant after all.”
Founder of Collapsed Private-Equity Firm Abraaj Fined $135 Million by Dubai Regulator [WSJ]
The Dubai Financial Services Authority said Thursday it was also barring [Arif] Naqvi from performing any function in the financial center it oversees…. The Pakistan-born former Abraaj chief executive is currently fighting extradition from the U.K. to the U.S., where he is accused of fraud.
Tesla Supplier LG Energy Hits $99 Billion Valuation on Trading Debut [WSJ]
Shares in LG Energy Solution Ltd. jumped 68% on their first day of trading, after the world’s No. 2 maker of electric-vehicle batteries raised about $10.6 billion in South Korea’s largest-ever initial public offering…. It was the largest global IPO since U.S. electric-vehicle making startup Rivian Automotive Inc’s blockbuster listing in November, which raised a total of $13.8 billion including a so-called green-shoe option, according to Dealogic.
It’s Hard to Tell When the Crypto Bubble Will Burst, or If There Is One [NYT]
How does a new investor make sense of crypto and its constantly changing landscape?
The short answer: It’s impossible.