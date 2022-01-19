New York Attorney General ‘Concludes’ Trump Committed Fraud, Isn’t Gonna Do Anything About It Just Yet

As has been plainly obvious for more than a year, Donald Trump, his children and/or his company are guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud or both. After all, the massive profits you’re telling Deutsche Bank about and the massive losses you’re moaning to the IRS about in the same year can’t be simultaneously true.

Now, New York Attorney General Tish James has been looking into this for nearly two years, and she finally has an answer for us: Unsurprisingly, it’s both.

The New York attorney general’s office said late Tuesday it uncovered a swath of evidence that former President Donald Trump and his company falsely valued assets to obtain loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions…. To value Mr. Trump’s apartment, the statements based a calculation on the assertion that the triplex was 30,000 square feet, despite the actual size being 10,996 square feet, the attorney general’s office said. The 2015 and 2016 statements valued the apartment at $327 million, based on the 30,000-square -foot size, according to the office. The attorney general’s office said its evidence showed banks and financial institutions relied on the statements when determining whether to grant Mr. Trump and his company loans and insurance.

Given this "significant" evidence, you’d think the state troopers would be flying down to Mar-a-Lago as we speak with the handcuffs. But no: James doesn’t have anything better to do between now and November, so we’re going to have to wait.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James said that while it hadn’t reached a conclusion about whether to take legal action, the grounds for the investigation were “self evident.”

Speaking of things that have taken far longer than they should have:

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Tuesday subpoenaed Rudolph W. Giuliani and other members of the legal team that pursued a set of conspiracy-filled lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald J. Trump in which they made unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election…. “The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and the chairman of the committee, said in a statement.

Yes, Bennie, all of which was clear, you know, a year and two weeks ago. But, please, take your time, as well. It’s not like there’s an election coming up that will probably cost you your gavel.

