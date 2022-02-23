Skip to main content
Bonus Watch ’15-’21: Former Barclays CEO/Friend Of Sex Criminals

Bonus Watch ’15-’21: Former Barclays CEO/Friend Of Sex Criminals

Barclays’ quarterlies are good for everyone except Jes Staley.

Barclays’ quarterlies are good for everyone except Jes Staley.

Once upon a time, his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was highly lucrative for former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley. Today? Not so much for former Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

Barclays PLC said it has frozen former chief executive Jes Staley’s deferred pay while regulators complete a probe into how he characterized his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein…. Mr. Staley has around 11.2 million unvested shares with a value of £24.3 million, or around $32 million, based on Wednesday’s share price. The shares comprise almost 70% of deferred bonus and long-term incentive awards he earned since he took the job in 2015.

Not ideal, but hey: It could be worse.

Barclays Freezes Jes Staley’s Deferred Pay Until Epstein Probe Concludes [WSJ]

Related

(Getty Images for Yahoo Finance)
Banks

Jeffrey Epstein’s Banker Screws Over Jeffrey Epstein’s Bank

Jes Staley, who once bought a hedge fund with Epstein’s help, is taking his piece of Deutsche Bank’s prime brokerage.

(Getty Images for Yahoo Finance)
Banks

Bonus Watch ‘20: Barclays I-Bankers

Jes Staley loves you guys, he just doesn’t love paying you guys.

(Getty Images for Yahoo Finance)
Banks

Guy Who Thinks Barclays’ I-Bank Is Governance Failure Thinks The Same About Hiring Jeff Epstein’s Buddy As CEO

You might think they’re not related issues, but to Edward Bramson it’s like the big reveal in the DaVinci Code, a book I have not read.

(Getty Images for Yahoo Finance)
Banks

Barclays May Still Have An Investment Bank, But It No Longer Has A Head Of Investment Banking

Jes Staley is so dedicated to the business that he’s taking it for himself.

(Getty Images for Yahoo Finance)
Banks

Activist Hedge Fund Would Like To Pull Up A (Boardroom) Chair And Have A Bit Of A Chin-Wag About Barclays’ Investment Bank

Edward Bramson thinks Jes Staley’s victory lap was perhaps a bit premature.

(Getty Images for Yahoo Finance)
Banks

Jeffrey Epstein To Bring Down Entire Global Financial Hierarchy From The Grave

Ties to the convicted pedophile is apparently the only thing powerful white men can’t talk themselves out of.

(Getty Images for Yahoo Finance)
Banks

Just How Fulsome Was Jes Staley’s Description Of His Ties To Jeffrey Epstein To British Regulators?

They’d like to know if he improperly kept his underwear on in his disclosures to them.

(Getty Images for Yahoo Finance)
Banks

American Head Of British Bank Thinks British Hedge Fund Manager Should Go Back To America And Leave Him The Hell Alone

Jes Staley has had quite enough of Edward Bramson.