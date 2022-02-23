Bonus Watch ’15-’21: Former Barclays CEO/Friend Of Sex Criminals

Once upon a time, his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was highly lucrative for former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley. Today? Not so much for former Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

Barclays PLC said it has frozen former chief executive Jes Staley’s deferred pay while regulators complete a probe into how he characterized his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein…. Mr. Staley has around 11.2 million unvested shares with a value of £24.3 million, or around $32 million, based on Wednesday’s share price. The shares comprise almost 70% of deferred bonus and long-term incentive awards he earned since he took the job in 2015.

Not ideal, but hey: It could be worse.

