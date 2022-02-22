Skip to main content
Credit Suisse’s Fondness For Spies Extended To Its Client List

Any Middle Eastern intelligence chief worth his salt had at least one account in Zürich.

For some years, Credit Suisse rather fancied itself something of an espionage agency, albeit a hopelessly inept and embarrassing one. Its failures in that area are something of a surprise, however, when you consider just how much spying expertise the bank had at its disposal.

An extraordinary leak of data from Credit Suisse, one of the world’s most iconic banks, is exposing how the bank held hundreds of millions of dollars for heads of state, intelligence officials, sanctioned businessmen and human rights abusers, among many others…. Account holders included sons of a Pakistani intelligence chief who helped funnel billions of dollars from the United States and other countries to the mujahedeen in Afghanistan in the 1980s…. In 2003, the year that the United States invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein, Saad Kheir, the head of Jordan’s intelligence agency, opened an account that would eventually hold $21.6 million…. The family of [former Egyptian President Hosni] Mubarak’s long-serving and brutal spymaster, Omar Suleiman, had an account, too.

That’s not the kind of thing that’s likely to help a sputtering turnaround. Luckily for two former Credit Suisse clients, the hedge fund industry is somewhat more forgiving.

The former Archegos financiers Jensen Ko and Sterling Clay launched the new shop — AriseN Partners — late last year, according to a little-noticed filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission… The fund is headquartered on Sixth Avenue — just two blocks away from the Archegos office Seventh Avenue. A person close to the situation told The Post it’s almost Archegos 2.0 — with many of the same people — and is “basically like a family office” for the founders.

Of course, that’s of no help the Credit Suisse now.

Vast Leak Exposes How Credit Suisse Served Strongmen and Spies [NYT]
AriseN Partners up-and-running less than a year after Bill Hwang’s fall [N.Y. Post]

