Skip to main content
The Redditors Have Finally Gotten To Gabe Plotkin

The Redditors Have Finally Gotten To Gabe Plotkin

To mark the one-year anniversary of his humiliation, the Melvin Capital chief is launching the “I’ve Lost My Nerve” Fund.

Dicoplio Family, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

To mark the one-year anniversary of his humiliation, the Melvin Capital chief is launching the “I’ve Lost My Nerve” Fund.

If there’s one thing Gabe Plotkin is good at, it’s finding companies that are perhaps not quite as good as their share price suggests and betting against them. It’s why his backers and new investors flocked to him even when the meme-stock mania of one year ago cost them 7 billion of their dollars on those very shorts.

Other hedge-fund managers regard Melvin as especially good at shorting….

“A lot of [portfolio managers] say they do something and they explain a process, and then, when you observe them, they don’t do that,” said Perry Boyle, Mr. Cohen’s longtime deputy, since retired, who had been head of equities at SAC and then at Point72.

Of the hundreds of portfolio managers who worked for Mr. Cohen over the years, he said, “Gabe was the most disciplined and process-oriented PM we had run across.” Mr. Boyle invested in Melvin last year, after the January losses.

It's sure a good thing the Journal got Boyle on the phone when it did, because we imagine he might be a bit less likely to go in on Plotkin’s latest plan.

The new fund will be called Melvin Capital Long Only LP and the filing did not say when fundraising will begin. The fund's name suggests that it will bet stocks will rise not fall and that the portfolio will not be hedged…. "Launching a hedge fund strategy which doesn't (appear to) hedge is puzzling," said Max Gokhman, chief investment officer at hedge fund Alpha TrAI. Markets will likely be turbulent which will "require nimbleness to tactically go long and short, not just to maximize alpha but to minimize risk as well…."

Now investors worry Plotkin's new fund might signal that he has lost the nerve to short, the very thing that allows hedge funds to promise clients a way to ride out tumbling markets.

Melvin Capital's Plotkin eyes new cash after year of double-digit losses [Reuters]
Hedge Fund Melvin Lost $6.8 Billion in a Month. Winning It Back Is Taking a Lot Longer. [WSJ]

Related

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

It Sure Is A Good Thing Gabe Plotkin Made $846 Million Last Year

It’s good to be able to afford to lose $460 million on a Reddit-driven short squeeze if, in fact, you are going to lose $460 million on a Reddit-driven short-squeeze.

kengriffin
Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin Knows A Good Deal When He Sees One

Gabe Plotkin, not so much.

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

Goofballs Still Burning Melvin Capital, Et. Al.

GameStop may not be selling weed or ice cream or dog food, but it and its ilk are certainly selling a lot of stock.

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

Melvin Capital Needs No Historic Short Squeeze To Lose A Bunch Of Money

Gabe Plotkin’s comeback proves short-lived, much to Steve Cohen and Ken Griffin’s chagrin.

robinhood
News

Robinhood Can’t Be Sued, Can Lose Lots Of Money

Melvin Capital, too.

dumpster fire ornament
Hedge Funds

The Greatest Of All Time Weren’t So Hot In 2020

Luckily for most of them, a long track record is fairly immune to short-term mediocrity or worse.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Degenerates Kicking Hedge Fund They Pushed To The Floor While It’s Down

The hits keep coming for Gabe Plotkin.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Billionaires Take Break From Losing Money On GameStop, Figuring Out Why To Beef On Twitter, TV

Steve Cohen wants everyone to “chile” out.