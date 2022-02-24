Skip to main content
Was Everyone At The SDNY Sick The Day They Taught Discovery At Law School?

Was Everyone At The SDNY Sick The Day They Taught Discovery At Law School?

There is a pattern developing, and not a good one if the Justice Department ever wants another Wall Street fraud conviction to stick.

There is a pattern developing, and not a good one if the Justice Department ever wants another Wall Street fraud conviction to stick.

The basics of discovery in a legal case are pretty simple, and there is arguably nothing more basic than having to turn over the fruits of the search warrants executed on the man who, whatever his moral failings, is now your star witness. And yet, once again, the good people are the federal prosecutors’ office in Manhattan—the alleged cream of the crop when it comes to this sort of thing—have again failed to understand their obligations until it is arguably a bit too late. And in the case of Roger Ng, the former Goldman Sachs banker standing trial for his alleged role in bilking the government of Malaysia out of billions, there looks to be a lot of arguing to come.

Prosecutors in a letter filed to the court Wednesday morning said they had been notified the night before of a collection of 15,500 documents that hadn’t been turned over to Mr. Ng’s lawyers for review in preparation for his trial. Prosecutors called the misstep an “inexcusable error” and said they supported adjourning the trial while the defense team reviewed the information…. “What’s particularly troubling to the court is that I sat here and asked the government if you did a thorough review and [if] all the relevant disclosures were made,” the judge said. “I don’t know what the solution is going to be eventually but we’re going to take it one step at a time.”

Fate of 1MDB Trial Thrown Into Doubt by Prosecutors’ Misstep [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Oh, Just Get To The Serial Bigamy Already

Before we get to the juicy stuff at the ex-Goldman banker 1MDB trial, we’ve got to hear about all the fraud.

Goldman Sachs Balds 2
Banks

(Taking Back) Bonus(es) Watch: Current, Former Goldman Sachs CEOs

$5.1 billion in fines demands a $174 million decrease in the comfort of millionaires.

DJ D-SOL
Goldman Sachs

David Solomon’s Honeymoon Comes To Abrupt End

Could this ex-partner’s guilty plea not have come, say, a month and a day ago?

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Federal Court Refuses To Distract Us From Coronavirus With More Fun Tidbits About What Goldman Did To Malaysia

You guys, we need this.

Not a place Goldman is particularly interested in visiting. Two hundred percent. [CC BY-SA 2.5], from Wikimedia Commons
Goldman Sachs

Malaysia Is Not Buying What Goldman’s Selling This Time

$6.5 billion in bond deals? Sure. This cockamamie story about how you didn’t know people were stealing almost half of it? No.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Banks

Goldman Said Sorry, Doesn’t Think It Should Have To Also Say ‘Guilty’

Also, isn’t a $2 billion fine for ripping a country off of $6.5 billion sort of excessive, when you think about it, Attorney General Barr?

(Goldman Sachs)
Banks

Malaysia Will Settle For Either $8 Billion Or Goldman’s Entire Asia Leadership Team In Jail

It's not picky!

Shouldn't even be looking at this logo.
Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Admits Its Compliance Department Missed Disgraced Ex-Partner’s Bigamy, Horndogging, Fake Doctorate

Believe it or not, that’s the best-case scenario for the bank.