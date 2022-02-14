Omnipresent Spiritual Force Used E-Mail To Allegedly Run Indian Stock Exchange

Somewhere, high in Himalayas, sits a guru. A “spiritual force that could manifest itself anywhere it wanted and did not have any physical or locational co-ordinates,” as one of his followers described him. Given that, you might think that this guru would not require an e-mail address for use in secretly running India’s largest stock exchange through one of his adepts. But spiritual forces work in mysterious, and apparently sometimes mundane, ways.

The former chief of India’s largest stock exchange was fined nearly $400,000 after a probe found she had shared confidential information with an unnamed guru who regulators say influenced her decision-making…. The report on the investigation included some email exchanges between Ramkrishna and her guru and said she had not denied that she had sent such emails, suggesting that the anonymous person was running the exchange while Ramkrishna “was merely a puppet in his hands.”

Ex-head of India's bourse fined over illegal leaks to guru [AP via ABC News]

India bourse head was a 'puppet' of unnamed yogi, regulators say [BBC News]

