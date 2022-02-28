NY Trump Investigations Either Dead, Alive, Or On Ice — Definitely One Of The Three

A day after the news broke of the resignation of two outside prosecutors brought in to assist the Manhattan District Attorney with the Trump investigation, we still know very little.

The Washington Post reports that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has placed his investigations chief Susan Hoffinger in charge of the query into the former president and his business practices.

“As we said yesterday, the investigation remains ongoing. Susan Hoffinger, executive ADA of the Investigation Division, will lead the strong team that is in place,” Bragg’s spokeswoman, Danielle Filson, said.

CNN‘s sources say that Bragg may be leery of filing a case because of the difficulty of proving criminal intent. If only @jack hadn’t shut down that Twitter feed, that motor mouth would probably have just tweeted it out!

Meanwhile in the civil case, Trump’s lawyers say they will appeal Supreme Court Justice Engoron’s order that the former president and his eldest two children must testify in the next three weeks in the Attorney General’s Inquiry.

“They are not going to testify by March 10,” Trump’s attorney Ron Fischetti told Insider, promising to notice the appeal next week. “I don’t think anybody thought that they were going to testify by that date.”

Spoiler Alert: No one thought that these people would comply with a court order without exhausting every conceivable avenue of delay — plus a whole bunch of inconceivable ones, too. Bad faith litigation is kind of their bag, baby.

In response, Attorney General James vows to continue her inquiry irrespective of the Trump family’s delay tactics.

“Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump were ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. While they have the right to seek a delay, they cannot deter us from following the facts and the law wherever they may lead,” she said on her agency’s website. “Make no mistake: My office will continue to pursue this case without fear or favor because no one is above the law.”

And while it may or may not be true that no one is above the law, it certainly catches up with some people faster than it does to others.

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics.

