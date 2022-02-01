Opening Bell: 2.1.22
Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains [Reuters via MSN]
In early Monday trading, the Nasdaq was on course to surpass its worst opening-month performance on record, when it fell 9.89% in 2008. However, after its best one-day gain since March 2021, it closed out January down 8.99%....
All of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, led by a 3.8% rise in consumer discretionary stocks…. Overall, the bellwether S&P 500 had its worst overall month since the pandemic-led crash in March 2020.
Bond Market Hints at Calm After Disruptive Selloff [WSJ]
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which loosely reflects expectations for short-term rates over the next decade, settled Monday at 1.780%—still up from 1.496% at the end of December but down from 1.866% on Jan. 18 and 1.806% just before Mr. Powell’s news conference on Jan. 26…. The recent stabilization in yields has coincided with a rebound in stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rising 6.6% over the past two sessions.
Hedge-Fund Trade That Upended the Treasury Market Is Set to Return [Bloomberg]
So-called basis trades backfired during the March 2020 liquidity crisis, when the normal relationships between cash and futures broke down…. With the Fed planning to wind down its buying of Treasuries by March and possibly to start shedding its holdings by attrition later this year, arbitrage opportunities may be set to return, Citigroup Inc. strategists Raghav Datla and Jason Williams said in a note late Friday.
SoftBank-backed Cybereason reportedly files confidential paperwork to go public [CNBC]
Cybereason, a security software vendor backed by SoftBank and Alphabet’s Google cloud unit, has confidentially filed for a stock market listing in the U.S. at a reported $5 billion valuation…. The company’s technology has uncovered schemes in recent years, including one in which the perpetrator made off with large amounts of personal and corporate data from over a dozen global telecommunications companies. Cybereason found links between the attack and previous Chinese cyber espionage campaigns.
Little of the Paycheck Protection Program’s $800 Billion Protected Paychecks [NYT]
“Jobs and businesses are two separate things,” said David Autor, an economics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who led a 10-member team that studied the program. “We tried to figure out, ‘Where did the money go?’ — and it turns out it didn’t primarily go to workers who would have lost jobs. It went to business owners and their shareholders and their creditors….” Overall, the Paycheck Protection Program was extremely inefficient. For every $1 in wages that it prevented from being lost, it handed out $3.13 that went somewhere else, Dr. Dalton found. The analysis by Dr. Autor’s group, circulated for comment last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, put the cost of saving a job for a year at $169,300 — far more than the $58,200 average compensation for those jobs, according to the group’s calculations.
The New York Times Buys Wordle [NYT]
Wordle was acquired from its creator, Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, for a price “in the low seven figures,” The Times said. The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players…. “The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world,” a company statement said. “New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy.”