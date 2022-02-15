Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 2.15.22

Who? What war? What, me worry? And more.

Carfax2, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Top Hedge Fund Managers Made $15.8 Billion in 2021 Riding Volatile Markets [Bloomberg]
Karthik Sarma outearned Steve Cohen last year./The little-known hedge fund manager made an estimated $2 billion in 2021, mostly thanks to an 11-year-old wager on Avis Budget Group Inc., a bet that paid off handsomely as the stock soared 456%.... Sarma’s former boss, Tiger Global Management founder Chase Coleman, fell from the ranking as his hedge fund was rocked by turbulent equity markets in the final two months of the year.

Melvin Capital, the hedge fund burned by GameStop, goes all in on reopening trades [CNBC Pro]
Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that got smashed by its bet against GameStop last year, doubled down on bets that benefit from the economic reopening.

JPMorgan to Add Ukraine Bonds to Debt Index Despite War Threat [WSJ]
Funds managing $222 billion used this index as a benchmark as of January. If they all decide to add the Ukrainian bonds, that would mean an inflow of $266.4 million into the market…. This comes at a time when Ukraine’s access to international financial markets has been waning. A recent local bond auction raised just $7.5 million from the sale of 6-month and 2-year debt. The Ministry of Finance said it was instead counting on financial aid from Western nations.

Higher Interest Rates Not a Major Worry for CFOs of Large U.S. Companies [WSJ]
“Interest rates are coming off of a historically low base and given the low-cost capital and liquidity available in the marketplace, it isn’t yet time to worry,” said Jim Shepard, head of investment-grade debt capital markets at Mizuho Americas, a subsidiary of the Japanese investment bank. “The market is returning to more normal conditions….”
“Most [investment-grade companies] still have maturities to refinance and investments to finance, so rising rates will still impact earnings,” said Marc Fratepietro, global co-head of the investment-grade debt capital markets business at the German bank. “It’s a manageable impact for most, but still an impact,” Mr. Fratepietro said.

Accounting Firm Cuts Ties With Trump and Retracts Financial Statements [NYT]
The letter instructed the Trump Organization to essentially retract the documents, known as statements of financial condition, from 2011 to 2020. In the letter, Mazars noted that the firm had not “as a whole” found material discrepancies between the information the Trump Organization provided and the actual value of Mr. Trump’s assets. But given what it called “the totality of circumstances” — including Mazars’ own investigation — the letter directed the Trump Organization to notify anyone who received the statements that they should no longer rely on them…. Mazars said it concluded that the statements were no longer reliable based in part on the attorney general’s earlier filings, its own investigations and information the accountants received from “internal and external sources.” The letter added that Mazars “performed its work in accordance with professional standards.”

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre agree to settle sex abuse lawsuit [CNN]
"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the letter states….
"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years," the letter continues. "Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

