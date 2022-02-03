Opening Bell: 2.3.22

Stocks Fall as Disappointing Meta Profit Weighs on Tech [WSJ]

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index slid 1.6% in morning trading. The broader S&P 500 fell 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.7%.

Meta’s stock price plunged 23% after the social-media giant startled investors with a sharper-than-expected decline in profit and a gloomy outlook. Other social-media companies sold off in its wake. Snap and Pinterest, which are due to report earnings later Thursday, slid 18% and 4.8%, respectively. Twitter fell 3.8%.

Carlyle's Q4 earnings jump nearly fourfold on record asset sales [Reuters]

The Washington, D.C.-based firm said its distributable earnings rose to a record $903 million in the fourth quarter, up from $237 million a year earlier. That resulted in an after-tax distributable earnings per share of $2.01, which outperformed the average Wall Street analysts estimate of $1.21 per share, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

Carlyle cashed out a record $15.3 billion worth of its investments during the quarter and spent $14 billion on new acquisitions, taking advantage of a favorable economic environment, Chief Executive Kewsong Lee said in an interview.

GameStop taps Immutable X for NFT marketplace [Reuters via CNBC]

The companies also announced a fund worth $100 million, in Immutable X’s IMX tokens, dedicated to supporting creators of NFT content from gaming studios, “Web3” and metaverse gaming…. Immutable X will also become a layer-2 partner and platform for GameStop.

Adam Aron’s AMC junk bonds are a meme-era Rorschach test for junk bonds [MarketWatch]

In some realities, the optics of a theater chain emerging from a global pandemic that also accelerated the entertainment business’ transition toward a streaming video model, now offering junk bonds to pay off expensive debt, while dealing with a super-volatile stock price, might be considered a tough sell, even to the most vulture-ish debt investor…. Still, like many of the big moves that Aron has pulled off in the last 13 months, Wednesday’s big junk bond refinancing was made with the tacit acknowledgment that AMC is not a normal company, and that its meme powers can create some behavior that markets are not used to seeing.

Biden’s Pick for Bank Cop Faces Skeptical Senators at Hearing [NYT]

Senator Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the committee, called the hearing a “referendum on the Fed’s independence” during his opening remarks, and tore into Ms. Raskin over her climate regulation views, which he had previously called “disqualifying….” Ms. Raskin is seen as a qualified candidate who understands the roles various regulators play in overseeing banks, according to one banking industry executive who asked not to be identified discussing regulatory matters. Even though bankers expect Ms. Raskin to be confirmed, they are awaiting more clarity around her stance on climate finance and disclosures, the executive said.

Bank of England hikes rates in first back-to-back rise since 2004 [CNBC]

Markets had broadly expected the 25 basis point rate increase, which the Monetary Policy Committee voted for 5-4 and which takes the main Bank Rate to 0.5%, as the central bank strives to contain soaring inflation. Four members voted to increase rates by 50 basis points to 0.75%.... “Partly because of this challenging backdrop, we believe the BOE hiking trajectory is likely to be shallower than current market pricing of nearly 5 hikes in 2022, with growth challenges and the high debt burden acting as key constraints.”