Skip to main content
Have You Considered A Job In Private Equity?

Have You Considered A Job In Private Equity?

Because you definitely should.

Creator:Michael Marcovici, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Because you definitely should.

The big banks are worried. Worried that the people they’re trying to frog-march back into the office might take their talents elsewhere.

The private equity firms? Less so.

“We’re not seeing people leaving the industry,” said Mr. Goldstein, who specializes in recruiting investment and operations professionals. “The ‘Great Resignation’ is not applicable to private equity.”

That’s not just because private equity has proven a bit more flexible than Wall Street when it comes to flexible working arrangements. It’s also because, whatever adorable little raises the big banks are offering, p.e. is blowing out of the water.

[Executive search company founder Sasha] Jensen estimates that compensation, including cash bonuses, rose about 40% industrywide last year for the private-fund marketing and fundraising professionals she specializes in recruiting…. Ms. Jensen said that starting around the middle of last year, she was “stunned” by the “extraordinary shift” in pay practices that emerged in the industry. To lure top candidates, firms have started offering perks that include buying out a candidate’s accrued carried interest from their current job, or even doubling it, and offering multiyear guaranteed cash payments—a practice unheard of previously, she said.

Private-Equity Firms Boost Pay as They Jockey for Talent [WSJ]

Related

Drumguy8800 at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Private Equity

Compensation Watch ’20-‘21: Peripatetic Private Equity People

You needn’t so much as leave your heart in San Francisco to keep getting paid.

shreddeddollars
Private Equity

Bonus Watch ’20: Your Year-End Windfall Is Looking Sickly

Coronavirus has a 10-month incubation period in bonus checks.

News

Bonus Watch '16: London Bankers Predict They Should Get Jobs In Private Equity

If yearly take-home factors into their job satisfaction.

blackstone
Private Equity

Private Equity Firm Acting Like A Private Equity Firm

The Blackstone Group will take your money and then the dividends that could be used to pay you back.

Trump.Burning Money
Private Equity

Private Equity Gets Longed-For Bailout In Form of 401(k) Money

Who’d like to bet their retirement on the geniuses who brought you the Neiman Marcus and J. Crew bankruptcies?

By Waldo Jaquith from Charlottesville, VA, United States (Flickr) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Private Equity

David Ortiz Has Private-Equity Plan To Save Baseball, Become Even Richer

Big Papi is retired and quoting Warren Buffett because reality is nonsense.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Private Equity

Ordinary People Invested In Hedge, Private Equity Funds Unsure That More Ordinary People Should Invest In Hedge, Private Equity Funds

That’s the gist of it, anyway, when you cut through the legalese.

Brian Moynihan/Getty Images
Banks

Bonus Watch ’23: Brian Moynihan’s Good Little Boys And Girls

Stay with daddy, get some shares.