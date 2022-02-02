Skip to main content
The Warm Florida Sun Is Not Helping Dan Loeb

The Warm Florida Sun Is Not Helping Dan Loeb

Third Point was ice cold in January.

Third Point was ice cold in January.

Dan Loeb usually loves popping bubbles. Made an absolute killing on them last year. (By contemporary hedge fund standards, anyway, which means he more or less matched the performance of the S&P 500.) However, it seems he was too blinded by the south Florida sunshine last month to take part in that bubble bursting, at least to the good, anyway.

The firm’s largest Third Point Offshore fund lost 7.6%, while the leveraged Third Point Ultra fund slumped 10%, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. The declines erased a portion of the 23% gain in the Offshore fund and a 27% surge in the Ultra fund last year, another document shows…. It’s not clear exactly what caused the losses in the Offshore fund in January. Some of its top disclosed holdings at the end of last year, such as SentinelOne Inc, Danaher Corp. and Amazon.com Inc, slumped more than 10% last month.

Now, that’s not Melvin Capital bad, but still: You don’t really want to mentioned in the same breath as Gabe Plotkin at the moment, do you? So Danny Boy is seeking to change his luck by doing his thing across the pond. And he’s not alone.

Florida-based hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is making waves at U.K. pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline PLC and SSE PLC, an electricity network and alternative energy provider. Daniel Loeb’s Third Point LLC is calling for a breakup of Shell PLC. And Trian Fund Management LP, another well-known U.S. activist hedge fund, headed by Nelson Peltz, owns a stake in Unilever PLC…. The flurry of activity shows how the U.K. market is particularly ripe for activist campaigns. With a total market value of around $2.7 trillion, the London Stock Exchange’s blue-chip FTSE 100 benchmark is among Europe’s biggest indexes, offering investors a pool of big-cap candidates. At the same time, the market has become cheap due to individual company missteps, a relative lack of high-growth technology companies that thrived during the pandemic and the economic fallout from Britain’s divorce from the European Union.

Loeb’s Third Point Hedge Funds Slump as Much as 10% in January [Bloomberg]
Activist Investors Take Aim at U.K. Inc. [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Third Point LLC
Hedge Funds

Dan Loeb Doing Very Well Indeed With Company Ignoring Dan Loeb’s Advice

Third Point is taking this fight to Tokyo, having nearly doubled its money in New York.

Third Point LLC
Hedge Funds

Dan Loeb Believes In The Magic Of Hollywood Again

Enough to forego $3 million per year in Disney dividends.

Third Point LLC
Hedge Funds

On Second Thought Dan Loeb Needs No Help

In troubled times, there’s only one point at Third Point that matters.

Third Point LLC
Hedge Funds

Dan Loeb Has $400 Million To Console Himself Over Joe Biden’s Victory

While the winner of last week’s election may have mattered a great deal to the Third Point chief, he knew it wouldn’t to markets.

Third Point LLC
Hedge Funds

Dan Loeb Really, Really Does Not Like The Taste Of His Own Medicine

To save his control over his publicly-listed hedge fund, the Great Epistolarian is reduced to whining and what-about-ism.

Third Point LLC
Hedge Funds

Dan Loeb Is Popping Bubbles And Loving It

But not as much as Lee Ainslie is loving the great comeback stories of our time.

Hedge Funds

Dan Loeb Is A Pretty Swell Guy: Dan Loeb

Anyone suggesting otherwise can just back the hell off.

Third Point LLC
Hedge Funds

Either This Is The Most Unlikely Partnership In Hedge Fund History Or Dan Loeb Is Up To Something Really Savage

Bill Ackman very much hopes it’s the former.