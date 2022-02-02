Skip to main content
We All Owe A Debt Of Gratitude To The New York Times

We All Owe A Debt Of Gratitude To The New York Times

Remember that when it puts Wordle behind a paywall.

Wongbener 2, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Remember that when it puts Wordle behind a paywall.

Journalists consider their profession more than a mere job. It is a vocation, a public good, a necessary ingredient to a well-functioning democracy and well-informed public. There is a reason, after all, that the highest honor in the field is the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism.

Nowhere is the above more true than at The New York Times, to an often self-parodying extent. Still, even their bitter rivals at The Wall Street Journal think that perhaps the Gray Lady ought to get a special Pulitzer in public service for its deal this week to buy the app game of the moment, Wordle.

The news brought shock and awe to the game’s loyal players, some wanting to know how a no-frills website nobody had even heard of a few months ago could possibly bank so much so soon. Many worried the game would eventually be paywalled.

Fear not, those who’ve become addicted to the game over the last three months. Not because the Times won’t try to monetize Wordle. That would be silly. Fear not, because it could have been oh so much worse.

Fans should be thankful creator Josh Wardle, a software engineer, didn’t go the Silicon Valley route. Ninety users to “millions” in three months is a growth rate that would no doubt have every venture-capital fund salivating. Ad-free website? Think of the monetization potential! Players can share their results, so it is basically a social-media platform. There is tremendous scarcity value—people will pay anything to take one shot a day. And last but not least, it was a passion project!

Good Thing VCs Didn’t Get the Last Wordle [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Mezvinsky.Clinton
Venture Capital

Clinton Son-In-Law Running Out Of Financial Industries To Try

Marc Mezvinsky is a stay-at-home dad again.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

New York Times Quantifies Exactly How ‘Limited’ Leon Black’s Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was

It’s measured in eight figures.

By Toglenn (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Fashion Mogul Says Hedge Fund Manager Trying To Destroy Him Through The New York Times, Which Hasn’t Published An Article About Him In A Year-And-A-Half

In fairness, Peter Nygard may be saving his best legal arguments to keep himself out of a Bahamian jail.

News

Millennial Wunderkinds Hate Art, Love Tech And Money

This is why contemporary music sucks.

Who'd want to invest in something like this? By Yinxinybyq [CC BY-SA 4.0 ], from Wikimedia Commons
Venture Capital

Kleiner Perkins Spinning Off Profitable Part

Who wants to invest in their next fund? Anyone? Just raise your checkbooks, please? Please?

AaronRodgers
Venture Capital

Aaron Rodgers’ VC Fund Doesn’t Have Much Money, But It Does Have Aaron Rodgers

And Danica Patrick and Sam Darnold and a professional skateboarder. Interested yet?

DJ D-SOL
Banks

David Solomon Wants To Help You Buy That New Vacuum Cleaner

In fairness, Marcus Goldman got his start peddling household goods, so….

kahneman
News

Guy Who Runs Three Companies Called Fidelity But Not The Fidelity You Know Probably Doesn’t Care That There’s Already A Company Called System1 That Does That Same Thing As The System1 His SPAC Is Buying

Just saying.