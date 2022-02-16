Skip to main content
Actor Who Played Jailed Criminal Soon To Be A Jailed Criminal

Actor Who Played Jailed Criminal Soon To Be A Jailed Criminal

Life imitates art for Ponzi schemer Zach Avery.

Foreshadowing! Source: IMDB

Life imitates art for Ponzi schemer Zach Avery.

In what looks to be his last movie appearance for a while, Zach Avery plays a criminal recently released from prison. According to the one review we bothered to read, he didn’t do a particularly good job of it. Now, if they were to remake “The Gateway” in 20 years, he might better be able to portray such a character, because, well….

An LA actor who orchestrated an elaborate Ponzi scheme that raised $650 million in bogus licensing deals with HBO and Netflix was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

In addition to jail time, US District Judge Mark C. Scarsi on Monday ordered Zachary Joseph Horwitz, 35, to pay about $230 million in restitution to more than 250 investors who bankrolled his business venture 1inMM Capital.

That business venture was, of course, a Ponzi scheme. But it wasn’t all bad, for without it, Avery née Horwitz wouldn’t have gotten to practice being behind bars before, you know, actually going there.

Horwitz also used some of the funds to finance low-budget films he appeared in, including “Gateway” and “The White Crow,” according to court documents.

Actor sentenced in $650 million Ponzi scheme involving fake Netflix, HBO deals [N.Y. Post]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Zach Avery (2)
News

D-List Actor Accused Of Grade-A Ponzi Scheme

He’s allegedly a better forger than thespian.

jones beach
Hedge Funds

Nassau County Is A Hotbed Of Fraud And We Couldn’t Be Prouder

From meat mislabeling to a guy named Heckler cold-calling Ponzi scheme victims, it’s been a delightful month on Long Island.

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Former Alleged Father-Son Fraudster Allegedly Became A Mama’s Boy

No, Brent Kovar’s mother didn’t have an “artificial intelligence supercomputer” in her basement, the SEC says.

car dealer
Private Equity

Maybe It Wasn’t Such A Great Idea To Fire A Guy Who Knew About The Ponzi Payments You Were (Allegedly) Making

Because in addition to “unemployed,” he can also now call himself “whistleblower.”

atlanta
Private Equity

Hotlanta A Hotbed Of Hedge Fund, Private Equity Fraud

Allegedly. What I can tell you from on-the-ground reporting is that it is also very, very hot in a literal sense.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Texas Real Estate Executives Guilty Of Proving Kyle Bass Right

And, also, relatedly and with the prospect of decades in prison attach, conspiracy and fraud.

hobesound
News

Unable To Go To Beach, Florida Man Settles With SEC Instead

It’s not exactly how Barry Bekkedam hoped to spend his first post-prison days, but when life gives you virus-infested lemons….

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

If You’ve Literally Written Checks Filled With Client Money To Yourself, It’s Probably Best To Come Up With A Different Defense Against The Ensuing Fraud Charges Than A Pearl-Clutching ‘I Had No Idea’

We’re not saying that Sean Hvizdzak did that. But the SEC is.