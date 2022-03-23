Bonus Watch ’22: Winter Is Coming

Last year was, by various and sundry if not to say all accounts, rather a shitty one. Luckily, if you are a reader of this blog, there was something to cushion the blow.

The average bonus paid to securities industry employees in New York climbed 20% to a record $257,500 for last year, according to state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

That said, use it well.

The city’s financial planning assumes that markets activity cools off this year, and that bonuses for the industry will drop by 17%.

Wall Street bonuses climb to record $257,500 per worker last year, New York’s fiscal chief says [CNBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.