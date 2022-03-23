Skip to main content
Bonus Watch ’22: Winter Is Coming

Bonus Watch ’22: Winter Is Coming

Luckily, your 20% bonus increase last year should keep you warm during the hard times.

Luckily, your 20% bonus increase last year should keep you warm during the hard times.

Last year was, by various and sundry if not to say all accounts, rather a shitty one. Luckily, if you are a reader of this blog, there was something to cushion the blow.

The average bonus paid to securities industry employees in New York climbed 20% to a record $257,500 for last year, according to state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

That said, use it well.

The city’s financial planning assumes that markets activity cools off this year, and that bonuses for the industry will drop by 17%.

Wall Street bonuses climb to record $257,500 per worker last year, New York’s fiscal chief says [CNBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Your share. By Shane Adams from Olathe, KS, USA (The Bucket Aftermath) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Bonus Watch ’16: Enjoy Your Crumbs

Wall Street profits rose by 21%. Your bonus? Not so much.

Getty Images
Banks

Bonus Watch ’16 (And Beyond): Look Away

Remember bonuses?

Getty Images
Banks

People Whose Job It Is To Make Money Taking Whatever Job Pays Them The Most Money

Good news for hedge funds, bad news for skinflint banks.

frankenstein
Banks

Bonus Watch ’20: Your Bonus Is No Torches And Pitchforks At Your Front Door

BriMoy & co. are gonna hold on to what’s rightfully yours for your own good.

shreddeddollars
Private Equity

Bonus Watch ’20: Your Year-End Windfall Is Looking Sickly

Coronavirus has a 10-month incubation period in bonus checks.

TomasEE [CC BY 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Bonus Watch ’17: Wall Street

Big Apple bankers have almost put that financial crisis unpleasantness behind them, paycheck-wise.

News

Bonus Watch '12: Now With Less Cash

According to "revenue compensation trends," though good vibes and happy thoughts could prove them wrong. Wall Street’s cash bonus pool is likely to fall for a second straight year as the financial industry grapples with market turmoil, economic weakness and new rules, New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. Revenue and compensation trends have “edged downward” since February, when DiNapoli estimated that the 2011 pool for Wall Street declined by 13.5 percent to $19.7 billion, the comptroller said today in a report. “Based on those trends, the total cash bonus pool for work performed in 2012 is likely to decline for a second year in a row,” DiNapoli said in a statement. The last time the pool shrank for two consecutive years was in 2007 and 2008, at the beginning of the global financial crisis, according to the comptroller’s office. Wall Street Bonus Pool Seen Shrinking for Second Straight Year [Bloomberg]

News

Bonus Watch '16: Goldman Sachs CEOs

If you're unhappy about your bonus this year, perhaps it'll make you feel less alone to know Lloyd Blankfein's dropped, too. (To $23 million.)