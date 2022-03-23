Skip to main content
Pearl Jam, Beastie Boys, Metallica, Kanye West, Radiohead, Foo Fighters, D-Sol

The Goldman Sachs CEO prepares to do what Nirvana never did.

As ever, JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon is busy solving all of America’s—and the world’s—problems. His counterpart at Goldman Sachs? Yea, he’s busy laying down some sick motherf’ing beats to blow some f’ing minds this summer.

David Solomon, the Goldman Sachs CEO who occasionally moonlights as an electronic dance musician, will perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in July, the festival announced on Tuesday…. He plans to donate his appearance fee to charity.

And, presumably, won’t have to make an unplanned donation to the local authorities after the event.

Electronic Music Hobby Leads Goldman Sachs CEO to Lollapalooza [WSJ]

