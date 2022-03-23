Skip to main content
Soccer (Ownership) World Cup Draws Paul Singer Against Ken Griffin

Who’s willing to do what it takes to buy a marquee team from a disgraced Russian oligarch?

Fars Media Corporation, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Ken Griffin says he’s a “big-time soccer fan.” Played the game his whole life. Coaches his kids in it. (Take that, Anne.) Builds pitches all across the Windy City for the poors. But does he love the beautiful game as much as fellow hedge fund manager Paul Singer? We guess we’ll find out.

The American hedge fund which owns AC Milan is among the minority backers of the property developer Nick Candy's takeover bid for Chelsea Football Club.

Sky News has learnt that an affiliate of Elliott Management, the New York-based investor, has agreed to inject a multimillion pound sum into the London side as part of Mr Candy's offer.

The owners of the Chicago Cubs, the Ricketts family, are set to launch a bid for Chelsea after joining forces with the billionaire hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin…. The Ricketts family have a longstanding interest in Chelsea, having tried to buy the club in 2018, and are confident they will succeed this time. They feel that teaming up with Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citadel Asset Management, will boost their chances. Griffin, 53, is valued by Forbes at $26.5bn (£20.2bn) and is operating in a private capacity.

Chelsea sale: AC Milan owner Elliott backs Candy offer for London club [Sky News]
Chicago Cubs owners and Ken Griffin join forces in bid to buy Chelsea [Guardian]

