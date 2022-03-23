Soccer (Ownership) World Cup Draws Paul Singer Against Ken Griffin

Ken Griffin says he’s a “big-time soccer fan.” Played the game his whole life. Coaches his kids in it. (Take that, Anne.) Builds pitches all across the Windy City for the poors. But does he love the beautiful game as much as fellow hedge fund manager Paul Singer? We guess we’ll find out.

The American hedge fund which owns AC Milan is among the minority backers of the property developer Nick Candy's takeover bid for Chelsea Football Club. Sky News has learnt that an affiliate of Elliott Management, the New York-based investor, has agreed to inject a multimillion pound sum into the London side as part of Mr Candy's offer.

The owners of the Chicago Cubs, the Ricketts family, are set to launch a bid for Chelsea after joining forces with the billionaire hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin…. The Ricketts family have a longstanding interest in Chelsea, having tried to buy the club in 2018, and are confident they will succeed this time. They feel that teaming up with Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citadel Asset Management, will boost their chances. Griffin, 53, is valued by Forbes at $26.5bn (£20.2bn) and is operating in a private capacity.

