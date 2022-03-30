You Know, It’s Almost Like Elon Musk Doesn’t Want To Win His Twitter Fight Against The SEC

First, Tesla CEO Elon Musk directed his lawyers to kindly ask a court to allow him to ignore the court-approved settlement restricting his Twitter use that he’d been ignoring anyway. According to Musk, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s effort to get him to live up to terms of a deal he signed were somehow “illicit.” When this predictably failed, Musk—equally predictably, given his personality—required his lawyers to further debase themselves by just asking that the whole consent decree, and not just its enforcement mechanisms, be thrown in the trash.

It seems that Elon may hate his lawyers as much as the SEC, because even this was not enough humiliation.

On Tuesday, a lawyer for Mr. Musk cited the rapper Eminem as he reprised his request for a federal judge to toss out a 2018 settlement the Tesla Inc. boss reached with the SEC, arguing that the accord violates Mr. Musk’s right to speak freely…. “‘The [SEC] won’t let me be or let me be me so let me see / They tried to shut me down…’” the lawyer, Alex Spiro, wrote in a legal filing, quoting from Eminem’s “Without Me.” The lyrics reference the Federal Communications Commission, which fined radio stations for playing another of the rapper’s songs.

Elon Musk Doesn't Like Backing Down—on Twitter or in Court

