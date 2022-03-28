Skip to main content
HSBC Proving Its Fluency In Putin Newspeak

HSBC Proving Its Fluency In Putin Newspeak

War? What war?

Ukrainian President's Office

War? What war?

As the rest of the financial services industry races for the nearest Russian border in the face of the country’s invasion of Ukraine and unprecedented coordinated sanctions regime and social action, HSBC is proving once again that the “C” definitely does not stand for “corporate citizenship,” nor the “B” for “brave.”

HSBC committees that review all external-published research and client communications have amended multiple reports to soften the language used on the subject, including changing the word “war” to “conflict”, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The changes in language had triggered internal debate and strong complaints from some staff, they added. It contrasts with explicit references to Russia’s “war” in research from rival banks such as UBS, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.

The “S,” though? That can definitely stand for “shame.” Not that Noel Quinn can feel it.

HSBC removes references to Ukraine ‘war’ from analyst reports [FT]
Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

By World Economic Forum (Flickr: The Global Financial Context: James Dimon) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

If Goldman Sachs Won’t Do Business In Russia, Jamie Dimon Guesses He Can’t, Either

Deutsche Bank, though? Still very much in Moscow.

Getty Images
Banks

HSBC Hires Last CEO

Noel Quinn won’t be saddled with the term interim when society finally collapses in a couple of weeks.

Getty Images
Banks

HSBC CEO Would Rather Answer Awkward Questions From British Members Of Parliament Than Chinese Bureaucrats

But Noel Quinn’s not a political man so he’d rather not get in to the obvious implications of that choice.

Shouldn't even be looking at this logo.
Banks

Dasvidaniya, D-Sol

putin
Banks

Maybe Serving As Payment Agent For Sovereign Debt Is Another Business Citi Should Get Out Of

At least when it comes to rogue states and uniquely recalcitrant debtors.

Getty Images
Banks

Layoffs Watch ’20: HSBC’s Tasteful Firing Pause Is Over

HSBC HR is reopening, big time.

ukraine ruins
News

Big Four Can’t Balance The Russian Book

Accounting firms evacuate.

kiev attack
News

Russia Succeeds (In Ending Swiss Banking As We Know It)

Quickly and cleanly conquering Ukraine? Less so.