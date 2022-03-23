Jamie Dimon Runs His 2024 Presidential Platform By Guy He Plans To Replace

Joe Biden is the oldest person ever elected president. His approval ratings are in the toilet, Democrats look likely to take a bludgeoning at the midterm elections in November and most people think he’s not going to bother in 2024. The most likely candidates for his job in that eventuality, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, are as or even more unpopular. In this terrifying, uncertain moment, that means there just might be an opening for one perennial non-candidate.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told President Biden the White House needs to create a “Marshall Plan” to develop more domestic gas and other energy resources…. Dimon told the president and his top economic aides additional gas production is needed both for Europe and America's energy security…. He is calling for more liquified natural gas facilities in Europe, reduced reliance on Russian imports and investments in new technology — like hydrogen and carbon capture.

Jamie Dimon pushes Biden for domestic energy "Marshall Plan" [Axios]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.