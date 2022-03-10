Skip to main content
Leon Black, Ex-Mistress Pretty Sure These Tawdry Lawsuits Are Going The Full 12 Rounds

Leon Black, Ex-Mistress Pretty Sure These Tawdry Lawsuits Are Going The Full 12 Rounds

In the first, there were no takers on even an inkling of a settlement.

In the first, there were no takers on even an inkling of a settlement.

If I were Leon Black, I would certainly not wish to litigate the details of my extramarital affairs and relationships with convicted pedophiles in as many courtrooms as were available to me, which if I were Leon Black would be all of them on account of all of my billions. But I, of course, am not Leon Black, who apparently has no interest in using some small part of those billions to make his mistress, and all her allegations about “forced sadistic sexual acts” and various unseemly exploits with Jeffrey Epstein, go away.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer asked the seven lawyers present in a New York courtroom Thursday about the prospects for settlement.

“Raise your hand if anyone would give an answer other than ‘slim to none,’” the judge said. No hands were raised.

Of course, if I were Leon Black, I'd also have no illusions about my ability to clear my name and return in triumph to Apollo Global Management, the Museum of Modern Art and the rest of polite society no matter the outcome of those cases. But, again, I am not Leon Black.

Apollo's Leon Black Faces Off Former Model in Court for First Time [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black, Jeffrey Epstein Have More In Common Than An Interest In Tax Efficiency

Now, they share an experience of legal trouble around their exploits.

a few good men
Private Equity

Leon Black Goes All Jack Nicholson On Mistress’ Epstein Allegations

We’re not quite at “You can’t handle the truth!” yet but we’re getting there.

the scream
Private Equity

Leon Black Will Have You Know That He Conducts His Extramarital Affairs With The Utmost Propriety

His generosity is definitely not about covering up rape.

the scream
Private Equity

Tweets From Mistress Alleging Abuse Had Absolutely Nothing To Do With Leon Black’s Early Retirement Five Days Later

No sir, still nothing to see here.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black Blames Guy Who Didn’t Maintain Decades-Long Relationship With Notorious Sex Criminal For Trashing His Reputation

Nor has anyone accused Josh Harris of sexually assaulting anyone, but no matter.

tom cruise
Private Equity

Maybe If Leon Black Keeps This Up, He Can Get Himself Accused Of The Kennedy Assassination

For now, it’s just an accusation of being a serial rapist.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black’s Mistress Says He Tried To Do For Jeffrey Epstein What Epstein Did For So Many Others

What are “best friends” for, after all?

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black Has Regrets

Like having to send this regretful letter to clients, assuring that he never lied to them about Jeffrey Epstein.